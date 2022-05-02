Green Machine breaks down again

NO WAY OUT . . . Cranborne Bullets players Kingsley Mureremba and Moreblessing Mushangwe shield the ball away from CAPS United’s Joseph Tulani at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. - Picture by Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Cranborne Bullets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

GIANTS CAPS United nearly failed to fulfil their home fixture against Cranborne Bullets after their disgruntled players had made a no-show at the National Sports Stadium by kick-off time yesterday in protest against non-payment of their dues.

Apparently, the demoralised Green Machine players had planned to boycott the match and only arrived in convoys just as the supporters, who had paid their hard-earned money into the stadium, were giving up hope of the match getting played.

The game eventually started 45 minutes late and the result was almost predictable from the onset.

Brian Muzondiwa sealed the fate for his former paymasters with a brace and CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was not amused by the turn of events.

“It’s a disappointing result. I am sure everyone knows why we lost. So I don’t want to dwell much on what happened. I am sure we will try and come up with solutions later on,” said Chitembwe.

The CAPS United team bus arrived at the stadium around 3pm when Bullets had already returned to the changing rooms after their warm-up and were waiting anxiously for their hosts.

The CAPS United players, however, were not in the bus, which had a few members of technical team.

The referees had to continue with their own warm-up and had to wait before the group of home players arrived in their own private vehicles.

After more delays in the changing room, the Green Machine players trooped onto the pitch, but had no time to warm-up. The match eventually got underway 45 minutes late.

As if to prove a point to their employers, the CAPS United players didn’t show any signs of a troubled team, as they bombarded the opponents’ area in the opening minutes, much to the delight of their vociferous small crowd.

Phineas Bamusi had what looked a genuine penalty call turned down by referee Josiah Masimira before Thulani Joseph forced a brilliant finger-tip save from the Cranborne Bullets goalkeeper Elisha Nechiturike, with a dipping shot from a distance, inside the first six minutes.

But it was the visitors who drew first blood, much against the run of play. Muzondiwa put Cranborne ahead after 25 minutes with a low shot to the bottom right of the keeper.

CAPS United defenders were guilty of ball watching as they appealed for a handball against Kingsley Mureremba, who they believed handled the ball before he released it to the unmarked forward.

Bamusi escaped with a caution for a dangerous high boot which caught midfielder Tendai Kachembere on the groin area with half an hour played.

The body language from the CAPS United players was telling when in key areas. Soon after the half time break, Muzondiwa added to Makepekepe’s woes with his second goal of the game, which came as Chitembwe and his technical team were still to reach their bench.

Muzondiwa pounced on the opportunity after teammate Jarrison Selemani’s long range curling effort had crashed against the crossbar, just a few seconds after the restart.

From that moment, it dawned on the expectant CAPS United supporters that this was never going to be their day no matter how hoarse they were going to sing for their team.

So they decided to let out their anger through protest songs, laced with some vulgar lyrical content, in the hope that the message would get to the team’s management.

Still, CAPS United looked very much in the game and Tatenda Tavengwa dragged his shot just wide after the Cranborne defenders had failed to deal with a corner kick before Rodwell Chinyengetere’s attempt from outside the box forced a good save from goalkeeper Elisha Nechiturike.

At the other end of goal, Cranborne also had good chances to finish off the game but the army side made poor decisions in front of goal.

Winger Jarrison Selemani twice made good use of his pace down the flank but did not know what to do with the ball after bursting into the box.

CAPS United, who were coming from another loss at Triangle last week, remained ninth in the championship race with 17 points while Cranborne Bullets rose two places into 11th place and their coach Nesbert Saruchera was excited.

Teams

CAPS United: S. Chinani, K. Bulaji, V. Musarurwa, D. Dauda, T. Tavengwa, D. Chafa, J. Thulani (I. Nyoni, 57th minute), P. Bhamusi, R. Chinyengetere, W. Manondo, C. Augosto,

Cranborne Bullets: E. Nechiturike, T. Kachembere, M. Mushangwe, B. Gurupira, M. Doley, T. Charakupa, M. Namakhoma, K. Mureremba (W. Kapinda, 72nd minute), T. Chibunyu (M. Madzuka, 56th minute), J. Selemani (T. Meke, 85th minute), B. Muzondiwa (P. Chiramba, 72nd minute)