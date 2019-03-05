Greatman’s UK dream shattered

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Rising artiste Greatman’s dream to stage a maiden performance in the United Kingdom last week was shattered after the tour was cancelled at the last minute. Other musicians who were part of the line-up have performed in UK several times before and it was a chance for Greatman to make his first trip there.

The musician, whose real name is Tongai Gwaze, is known for defying disability and making a mark with his duet with Suluman Chimbetu titled “Pandakazvarwa”.

Greatman, Suluman, Alick Macheso and Seh Calaz were supposed to share the stage in Leicester last Saturday.

Organisers of the show, PHAB Entertainment said the show had been indefinitely postponed due to factors beyond their control.

The statement released on their Facebook Page reads, “We regret to announce that we have to postpone this show due to anomalies in the handling of our visa applications.

“Our deepest apologies to you all. We will be announcing an alternative date in the near future,” they said.

PHAB Entertainment said their situation has been further compounded by misinformation and lack of communication channels and advice on the part of the authorities.

They went on to say, “The artists were due to fly out of Harare on Thursday and we have had to cancel and amend their flights on two occasions. It is every promoter’s dilemma to decide when is the right time to make this kind of announcement especially when you still have hope that something could still materialise,”.

They said this was a non-advance ticket event and no tickets had been sold. They hope to make the new announcements soon and advise the public on the new dates.

The show was going to be a big step mainly for the wheelchair –bound 25-year-old Greatman who is telling his disability story through music.

He has also released a new video to his song “Gegede”, which features producer and instrumentalist Maselo. The video was sponsored by Chivi South Member of Parliament, Killer Zivhu.