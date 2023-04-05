Greatman defies odds in industry

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

AFRO-FUSION musician Greatman Tongai Gwaze, who was born with congenital malformation, has never looked back since he ventured into the deep waters of a profession that transformed lives of many other artistes.

Growing up in Mhangura and having myopathy (a condition which causes extreme muscular weakness) the 29-year-old, who turns 30 this June, has proved that disability is not inability.

Greatman has inspired many and is a role model to fellow musicians Chipo Muchegwa and Terry Gee.

He stepped on a spring board and exported the rich Zimbabwean music to neighbouring South Africa where he left a mark.

The painful trails of his sorrowful life never deterred him, but strengthened him to soldier on in his music career, which is heavily inspired by childhood life and painful experiences.

To date, Greatman has recorded over 100 songs and several videos, with his talent providing income not only for himself, but those that he employs.

With a double blow of losing his parents and sibling, Thandiwe, who had the same genetic condition, Greatman continued to use his experiences in the heavily laden lyrics to detail his painful life.

He has penned the popular “Pandakazvarwa” on which he featured Dendera music exponent, Sulumani ‘Sulu’ Chimbetu.

This was one good example of the songs that he used to tell his ill-fated life.

It was at Mhangura Secondary School where Greatman teamed up with the twins, Chari brothers to venture into school music.

According to Greatman, apart from being his musical partners during his high school days, the Chari brothers also became his helpers during the long hours at school.

“Due to my condition, the Chari brothers helped me in whatever need I required, including when I wanted to relive myself,” he said.

The same brothers would later stand by him during the launch of his ‘Chikara Muno’ album which was produced and mastered by veteran Mitchel Jambo’s son Diva.

The debut nine track album ‘Chikara Muno’ was launched in 2017 at Matovanyika Farm in Mhangura courtesy of ZimDigital which partly bankrolled the production of the CDs.

Former diplomat and owner of Matovanyika Farm, Mr Richard Jenami, said Greatman was a goal-getter.

“He has never shied away from getting what he wants despite his disability,” he said. “He came to me on several occasions seeking guidance and assistance; which is only done by someone who is pragmatic and pro-development.”

During the same launch, one of Greatman’s former high school teachers, Mr Nison Gumbura, narrated how the musician earned a name for himself to both the staff and students at the school as he would perform during school functions and occasions.

The music prodigy, who has since gained his position in the able-bodied dominated industry, with much praises given to his rich voice that bonds well ingeniously with his body movements during performances, also owes much to his Mhangura folks who gave him mutual support during the times he still had a handful of fans.

However, his fans in the now defunct mining settlement failed to support him financially.

But Greatman’s breakthrough in the music industry came in August 2017 when he performed during the constituency’s celebration gala.

He was not aware that his performance would catch the eye and attention of Sulumani Chimbetu, who would vow to help the young musician live his dream.

It would take more than a year for Sulu and Greatman to release ‘Pandakazvarwa’, which was anxiously being waited for by fans across the divide.

The track, soon after its release, won the hearts of many from all over the globe having over hundreds of thousands of views.

For someone living in rural Mhangura, a trip to the United Kingdom where he was supposed to perform in 2019 meant a lot to him.

He was scheduled to perform alongside Suluman, sungura maestro Alick Macheso and Seh Calaz in Leicester on the 2nd of March the same year.

The rising star has also collaborated with Mathias Mhere and Dorcas Moyo, among many other well-known musicians.

He dazzled fans and audience during the befitting send-off ceremony for the late national hero, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, at the National Sports Stadium four years ago.

The music gen is married to Silibaziso Masara and the couple is blessed with a son, Karrane Gwaze.

Gwaze joins the list of various artists and sportsmen to hail or have started their careers around Mhangura, including musician Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo, who rose to stardom from Mhangura where he doubled as a kindergarten teacher and general hand.

Other artistes associated with Mhangura are the late Zex Manatsa, US-based gospel musician Evangelist Mupesewa amongst others.

In 2019, this publication, in seeking an in-depth insight into Greatman’s life, spoke to his now late paternal grandmother, Ambuya Muchaneta Gwaze, who narrated how life turned sour for the whole family following the death of Greatman’s parents and sibling.

“Tongai’s father died when he was only four, and barely four years later his mother also passed on,” she said. “Their demise meant I had to take care of both the orphans left behind by my son and his wife.”

Ambuya Gwaze also narrated how the death of Tongai’s sister devastated the whole family.

“The death of his sister also affected everyone psychologically as we never knew how it was going to end for him, however, in the midst of these trying times we kept on praying for God’s mercy and grace,” she added.

“Some villagers suspected an evil hand in what had fallen on my son but as a family we believed God had a reason for the situation we saw ourselves in.”

Ambuya Gwaze also narrated then how she had for the past 17 years she gave care to her grandson.

“Tongai had to have his primary education at Jairos Jiri Primary School in Harare before he moved back here for his secondary education which he attained at Mhangura Secondary School where he further developed his interests in music,” said Mbuya Gwaze.

“We all knew he had a musical talent as he could sing for long during his infancy but the potent of his talent came out during his days at Mhangura Secondary.”