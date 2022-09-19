Great Zimbabwe lifts inaugural Domestic T10

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GREAT Zimbabwe Patriots were crowned champions of the inaugural Zim Cyber-City Domestic T10 cricket competition after beating Harare Kings by 17 runs in a high scoring final at Harare Sports Club n Sunday.

The Masvingo-based outfit, who were impressive throughout the tournament, carried their form to the final where they smashed 128/1 in their 10 overs.

Man of the Match Tadiwanashe Marumani scored his fourth half ton of the tournament, with a quickfire 54 runs, to set the foundation for a big total.

Their captain Richmond Mutumbami (35*) and Tony Munyonga (29*) finished off the task well, as Patriots finished the tournament with a run of seven wins in eight games that they played during the course of the T10 campaign.

Harare Kings battled hard in the final with Cephas Zhuwao in blistering form after hitting an unbeaten 73 runs. Zhuwao however could not get good company at the other end as Kings eventually reached 111/6. No other player managed to cross double figures.

Meanwhile, the Lions shocked Takashinga Patriots 1 by seven wickets to win the third place play off. Lions batted first and managed 101/4 in their 10 overs. Marshall Takodza was unbeaten on 26 runs while Bright Phiri also contributed 26.

In response, Patriots 1 fell just short after being restricted to 95/5. Shingi Masakadza was the top scorer with 35 runs to his name while Kudakwashe Mucheka took 2-10 for Lions.

Scorecard:

Great Zimbabwe Patriots beat Harare Kings by 27 runs

Great Zimbabwe Patriots – 128-1 in 10 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 54, Richmond Mutumbami 35*, Tony Munyonga 29*; Dylan Hondo 1/22)

Harare Kings – 111-6 in 10 overs (Cephas Zhuwao 73, Tarisai Musakanda 9, Faraz Akram 7*; Tony Munyonga 2/20, Luke Jongwe 1/20, Tawananyasha Kasondo 1/36)

Lions beat Takashinga Patriots by 7 wickets

Lions – 101-4 in 10 overs (Marshall Takodza 26*, Bright Phiri 26, Christopher Masike 18; Cuthbert Musoko 2/14, Tapiwa Mufudza 1/18, Shingi Masakadza 1/19)

Takashinga Patriots 1 – 94-5 in 10 overs (Shingi Masakadza 35, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 28, Joylord Gumbie 13*; Kudakwashe Macheka 2/10, Nkosilathi Nungu 1/11, Arnold Shara 1/15)