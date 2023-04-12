Great Zimbabwe cultural preservation project complete

US Embassy Charge d' Affaires Elaine French speaking today at Great Zimbabe Monuments during a ceremony to mark the completion of a project to preserve the structural and historic integrity of the iconic tourist attraction site.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Great Zimbabwe World Heritage Site in Masvingo has regained its splendour and grandeur that will help it maintain its position at the zenith of tourist attraction sites in Zimbabwe thanks to the completion of a US$475 000 project to preserve the monuments’ structural and historic integrity which is in sync with Government’s thrust to pivot tourism as one of the key pillars of Vision 2030.

The project, inaugurated in 2018, was funded by the US government under the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

It was rolled out in a partnership between the National Museums and Monuments in Zimbabwe (NMMZ) and the World Monuments Fund (WMF) and entailed control of the invasive alien species-lantana camara on the Hill Complex, improving data collection, carry out training in stone conservation and also carrying out urgent preservation works at the World Heritage Site.

The project scope also included coming up with guidelines for preservation of Dry Stone Walling and Preservation Action Plan for the Zimbabwe sites.

Speaking at the monuments, today, during a programme mark completion of the preservation project, that suffered a hiatus because of the

Covid-19 pandemic, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira said the monuments occupied an important place in the history of Zimbabwe.

Minister Chadzamira said Great Zimbabwe World Heritage Site reflects the rich cultural traditions of Zimbabwean people and its preservation is important for the benefit of future generations as a reminder of the country’s rich culture and traditions.

Charge d’ Affaires at the US Embassy Ms Elaine French commended NMMZ and WMF for ”working concertedly to complete the project despite a

two-year Covid-19 induced delay.”

”As Zimbabwe’s most iconic heritage site and one (Great Zimbabwe Monuments) of the most prominent in Africa, we are delighted to be partners in the cultural and historic preservation of Great Zimbabwe,” she said.

NMMZ regional director Mr Lovemore Mandima paid tribute to WMF saying preservation of Great Zimbabwe’s structural integrity and clearance of lantana camara was going to consolidate the monuments’ tourism appeal.

He further hailed the project saying it had given university students on internship the much needed practical experience in archeological conservation.

Great Zimbawe Monuments was accorded World Heritage Site status in 1986 by UNESCO.