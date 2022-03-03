Great Zimbabawe University Chivi Centre of dryland agriculture takes shape

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovaton, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira (centre and in work suit) speaks to GZU officials during a tour of the university's Centre for dryland agriculture that is under construction in Chivi district.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Great Zimbabwe University continues to spread its tentacles across Masvingo province by implementing its multi-campus system with a school of dryland agriculture taking shape in the drought-prone Chivi district.

The new school will, among other things, spearhead research in animal and crop varieties suitable for arid areas as the country continues to harness Education 5.0 to solve nagging national developmental challenges in line with Vision 2030.

Research in drought-tolerant crop and animal varieties is more crucial now as climate change wreaks havoc across the globe spawning food insecurity due to recurrent droughts.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science, Innovation and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira recently toured the GZU dryland agriculture school to assess progress in building the institution that will undergird efforts to assuage the effects of recurrent droughts in arid parts of the country.

Professor Murwira lauded GZU and its Vice-Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo for inroads made in setting up the school including the ongoing construction of an industrial park to spearhead research and innovation.

The Minister pledged Government support for the school of dryland agriculture project noting that it is strategic to Masvingo and the nation’s plans to engender food security.

Professor Murwira said the Chivi project fitted in the frame of the National Development Strategy 1 and commended GZU for taking the initiative to build the school.

GZU, under Professor Zvobgo, has been growing in leaps and bounds with the multi-campus system at the core of its expansion drive.

The university has different schools dotted around Masvingo City, the mining town of Mashava, Chiredzi and the incoming Chivi dryland agriculture school is a continuation of the multi-campus system.