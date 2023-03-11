Gray Homes: The Mecca of trendiest homes

Lifestyle Reporter

OWING an imposing mansion or a decent family home in one of the most tranquil or new suburbs is every man’s dream.

Refurbishing old structures and replacing them with modern facilities has become an in-thing with those who prefer class and value for their money.

It takes a lot of sacrifice and savings for these changes to be effected or implemented by property developers and construction firms.

It also takes a lot of patience and trusting the process once you engage the right people for the job.

After making meaningful savings, there is a need to consult genuine property developers with a traceable history.

Fly by night property developers now on prowl can easily dent your dream of owning a home after years of savings.

In Harare, many people are reeling from bogus property developers fleecing desperate home seekers after pocketing their money.

However, this is not the case with Gray Homes Construction, the new “Mecca” of modern and imposing mansions.

Located at No 44 Longden Road in Belvedere, Harare, the construction company is famed for developing modern houses in the capital and even beyond.

Their services are in demand with those who have a fine taste for modern housing and infrastructure.

Some of the houses under construction.

Besides construction beautiful homes, the firm is also into civil engineering, construction and maintenance of public infrastructure like roads, dams, airports, water treatment plans only but to mention a new.

One of the driving forces of Gray Homes Construction is its general manager, Victor Musiyiwa, who boasts of more than 18 years of experience in the built environment namely.

A holder of multiple degrees and diplomas in his related field, Musiyiwa is a doyen of the construction sector who has brought smiles to many especially home-seekers.

A member of the Association of Project Management South Africa, Musiyiwa says their quest is to emolument what he learns across the Limpopo and bring trendiest home in the capital.

Outlining their vision at Gray Homes, Musiyiwa said in an interview with The Saturday Herald on Lifestyle that they are not out to add numbers.

In fact, they want to be counted among game-changers in the construction sector who made an impact.

Outlining their vision, Musiyiwa was blunt.

“To become the leading one stop shop for all construction services in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“To provide quality workmanship and customer service and maintain the highest level of professionalism, honesty and fairness, in all relationships with our customers and employees,” he said.

In line with their vision, Musiyiwa reckons their philosophy is premised on the need to provide an integrated model that enables our clientele to access the requisite service consistency which our one-stop shop model offers.

“We deliver our services through a team of technically competent professionals of architects, quantity surveyors, engineers, artisans, construction experts and infrastructure development experts with a wealth of local , regional and international experience.

“We have been offering architectural, engineering and project management services, providing the requisite client services during concept development design, preconstruction, construction phase, project handover and maintenance stages,” he said.

Musiyiwa reckons the aforementioned services have made them come up with the trendiest homes in town.

Some of the cluster houses.

Unlike other property developers and construction firms, Gray Homes emphasise the need for due diligence and research on modern housing trends.

“We are also serving the Zimbabweans in the diaspora where we want them to own some of the imposing mansions from home.

“We are also open for those who have a creative mind to work closely with our architects when developing their building plans.

“This has enabled us to come up with some of the trendiest homes in the capital where clients get real value for their money,” he said.

Besides construction of homes, the Gray Homes has earned the trust of clients for some of the services they offer.

“We offer a number of services ranging from property planning,work Execution/ scope of work design, project monitoring, control and analysis, project timing construction to design advice.

“These are some of the services you hardly get from other property developers who are duping people.

“By helping people in carrying out these activities, we will be offering them our best services so that they can refer others to us.

“New property owners need this kind of help to grow and go places,” he added.