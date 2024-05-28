Graves turned into sweet potato beds to conceal secret burials

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West provincial heads were yesterday shocked with harrowing details of how some apostolic sect members are secretly burying their children after denying them medical care.

The officials were told that after the secret burials, the ardent believers at Nyamakate in Hurungwe then plant sweet potatoes on top of the graves to conceal the burials.

Addressing the provincial heads, Provincial Medical Director, Dr Celestino Dhege said there is need for legislators to come up with laws that protect children from inconsiderate parents amid revelations that many are succumbing to measles, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases.

“Some apostolic church members are hiding these incidents. When we have outbreaks like cholera and measles, some of them bury their children at night after denying them access to medical care. To conceal the horrendous acts, they plant sweet potatoes on top of the graves,” said Dr Dhege.

He said in some cases, even traditional leaders are not informed of the deaths.

“To them, the death of a child is not as significant as we think. They believe that children are like bricks, and that more can be ‘moulded’,” he said.

Dr Dhege said although most members of the sect do not seek medical care, some are now secretly approaching health officials for their children’s vaccination.

The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Marian Chombo said the President’s Office has engaged the church, with Mutare Legislator, Cde Nyasha Marange, spearheading the campaign.