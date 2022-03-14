Grassroots Cricket set to launch “Cricket 4 Hope”

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHARITY organisation Grassroots Cricket are set to launch a new programme dubbed “Cricket 4 Hope” in Harare this Monday evening.

 

The programme, which seeks to empower disadvantaged children through cricket, will be rolled out with support from one of Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operators – Econet Wireless Zimbabwe – and the Australian Embassy.

 

The launch is expected to be graced by Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bronte Moules, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, and officials from the sponsors, Econet Wireless.

 

Grassroots Cricket is a Zimbabwean non-profit organisation run from Australia. They harness the power of cricket to help transform young lives in vulnerable communities of Zimbabwe by providing life coaches, life skills and essential support.

 

The organisation is targeting to reach out to 15 000 boys and girls aged between five and 19 years, by 2023, and use cricket as a means to positively engage young people in promoting good health and education.

