Grassroots Cricket rope in Vusi Sibanda

IN a move aimed at strengthening their structures, a non-profit charity organisation, Grassroots Cricket, have roped in Zimbabwe international cricketer Vusi Sibanda as their ambassador.

Grassroots Cricket are based in Australia and they recently indicated through their founder, Tawanda Karasa, that they have set their sights on recruiting close to 5 000 young cricketers across Zimbabwe in their junior development programme in this country.

The pilot project is first set to be rolled out in Hatcliffe, Mbare and Domboshawa.

The charity seeks to help impart cricket skills to athletes at a tender age and help bridge the usually yawning gap between development and professional cricket.

The people behind the project have already engaged Cricket Australia, as well as former Australian captain Greg Chappel and ex-Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak, to help them out.

Karasa, a Zimbabwean cricket fanatic now based in Brisbane, yesterday told The Herald they have now sought the expertise of Sibanda to join them as their ambassador to publicise the organisation’s work in tackling social issues in the country.

Sibanda, who has played international cricket for Zimbabwe in all three formats of the game, has been staying in Australia since January this year.

“We, Grassroots Cricket, are happy to announce that Zimbabwean cricketer Vusi Sibanda has agreed to become our brand ambassador who, among other things, will help us to source cricket equipment which we will send back to Zimbabwe for our project.

“He will also help us to have an international appeal which will see us as an organisation harnessing the power of cricket to help transform young lives in Zimbabwe by providing life coaches, life skills and essential support.

“We are also formalising agreements with Pat Howard and Max Futcher. Patrick William Howard, usually known as Pat Howard or Paddy Howard (born on November 14, 1973) is an ex-head coach at Leicester Tigers and a former Australian rugby union international who played centre or fly-half.

“He was the general manager, Team Performance — for the Australian national cricket team,” said Karasa.

Sibanda now lives in Canberra where he has joined grade cricket club Eastlake as player and coach.

His international career included 14 Tests, 127 ODIs and 26 T20s.

“I also came through the ranks via a development programme,” he said,

“It was always my dream to excel in cricket and I was lucky enough to join a development programme after playing the sport when cricket was introduced at my junior school in Highfield, Harare.

“Now, I have the opportunity, as an ambassador, to give back to cricket (via Grassroots Cricket) and help inspire disadvantaged young males and females to make a similar sports journey to me.

“This opportunity is priceless.”

Grassroots Cricket director and secretary, Charles Ncube, said he was thrilled that a player of Sibanda’s calibre has given his support to their organisation.

“We use the power of cricket to promote peace, education and tackle social issues. Someone like Vusi, who has played the sport at the highest level, will be invaluable in helping to spread the game of cricket in Zimbabwe because of his passion for the game.

“We look forward to working with Vusi to positively engage young people in promoting a healthy culture in both mind and body so they can be positive about their future,” Ncube said.

Sibanda also spoke about his new challenge.

“It’s a completely different set-up than what I’m experienced to, so it’s a good challenge,’’ he said. “It’s an opportunity for me to hone my coaching skills, looking after the side with Adam Tett, working in conjunction with him as well as playing.”

When asked about the highlight of his career, he thought back to where it began, his Test debut in 2003 against the West Indies.

“There’s nothing more than playing for and representing your country, I think that’s everyone’s dream. Just that in itself is very special.

“My first match, my Test debut was a memorable experience and something that I’ll never forget,” he was quoted as saying by the Australian media.