Granny murdered, suspect attempts to burn corpse

Midlands Bureau

POLICE in Gweru are investigating a murder case in which a 94-year-old woman was allegedly killed before the suspect attempted to burn the corpse, by setting the house on fire.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred in the Ridgemont suburb of Gweru on Sunday afternoon.

He said a passerby realised that the house was on fire and rushed into the yard calling for assistance from neighbours.

“Neighbours came out and called the fire brigade and police reacted swiftly and put out the fire. A body of a female elderly woman was then discovered lying in the dining room, partly covered with broken asbestos,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said police inspected the body and found four stab wounds on the abdomen and two stab wounds on the neck, raising suspicion that someone might have murdered the woman before setting the house on fire.

“The body was positively identified as that of Regina Muzanenhamo, of Buggies Road, Ridgemont, Gweru,” he said.

“We appeal to anyone who might have knowledge of what could have happened to approach the police.”