Granny (73) dies in inferno

Godfrey Mukumbi inside the house that was gutted by fire in Mbare, Harare, yesterday

Crime Reporter

A 73-year-old Mbare woman was burnt to death on Saturday night after her house caught fire in unclear circumstances.

The incident occurred around 8pm at house number 17 Ruredzo Makoni Street in Mbare and furniture and electrical gadgets worth thousands of dollars were destroyed.

Some rooms had the roof damaged.

The cause of the fire was still not known and investigations are still in progress.

The elderly woman was identified as Mrs Oripa Mukumbi and her body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary.

In an interview yesterday, Mrs Mukumbi’s son, Mr Godfrey Mukumbi, said the cause of the fire was still to be established.

“I am not sure about the cause of fire since I was not around, but from what we gathered, the fire started in the room she was sleeping in,” he said.

“Some neighbours and family members teamed up and managed to extinguish the fire. They also managed to take some items outside the house. But most of the property was burnt.”

Mrs Makumbi’s body was discovered at the door, indicating she was attempting to leave the room when she died.

Mr Mukumbi said the fire brigade and the police arrived a few minutes later and they helped putting out the fire.

Mrs Mukumbi is survived by four children and 20 grandchildren.