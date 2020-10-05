Breaking News
Covid-19 forces by-election suspension

Covid-19 forces by-election suspension

GOVERNMENT has indefinitely suspended by-elections to fill vacancies in Parliament and local authorities as the ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Granny (73) dies in inferno

05 Oct, 2020 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Granny (73) dies in inferno Godfrey Mukumbi inside the house that was gutted by fire in Mbare, Harare, yesterday

The Herald

Crime Reporter
A 73-year-old Mbare woman was burnt to death on Saturday night after her house caught fire in unclear circumstances.

The incident occurred around 8pm at house number 17 Ruredzo Makoni Street in Mbare and furniture and electrical gadgets worth thousands of dollars were destroyed.

Some rooms had the roof damaged.

The cause of the fire was still not known and investigations are still in progress.

The elderly woman was identified as Mrs Oripa Mukumbi and her body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary.

In an interview yesterday, Mrs Mukumbi’s son, Mr Godfrey Mukumbi, said the cause of the fire was still to be established.

“I am not sure about the cause of fire since I was not around, but from what we gathered, the fire started in the room she was sleeping in,” he said.

“Some neighbours and family members teamed up and managed to extinguish the fire. They also managed to take some items outside the house. But most of the property was burnt.”

Mrs Makumbi’s body was discovered at the door, indicating she was attempting to leave the room when she died.

Mr Mukumbi said the fire brigade and the police arrived a few minutes later and they helped putting out the fire.

Mrs Mukumbi is survived by four children and 20 grandchildren.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting