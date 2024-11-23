Graduation season hits the shore

Albert Nyathi (right) smiles after being capped by MSU Chancellor President Mnangagwa

Trust Khosa, Senior Lifestyle Writer

ACADEMIC graduation seasons create lasting memories for successful tertiary students.

They vary with each college but they typically take place between September and November each year.

Thrills, sighs of relief and anxiety usually characterise this fascinating and yet hectic academic graduation season.

Parties and huge family gatherings are a common feature this time as students reflect on the arduous academic journey while taking a swig from their favourite drink, in between sumptuous meals.

Emotionally charged posts chronicling how students journeyed, endured and conquered in their academic pursuits, flood social media platforms during this time of the year.

Outstanding students, who scooped top honours including book prizes and certificates of merit, often share their joys on various social media handles.

This is meant to motivate others that it is never too late to study and be counted among the stars.

Locally, the academic graduation season is laden with excitement, emotions and a sense of pride.

The season celebrates academic excellence and unites people as they reflect on their achievements.

Political rivalry is usually buried and shelved during the academic graduation season as tertiary institutions treat students equally.

On home turf, the growing hunger for academic pursuit has heightened the appeal of the season.

The same buzz is also popular at preschools where young learners will be anticipating a new chapter.

However, the tertiary institutions, churning out thousands of graduates are hard to ignore.

On that note, 2024 will arguably pass as one of the most exciting and enjoyable academic graduation seasons, where the fun was shared on social media.

Prominent and equally successful community leaders, captains of industry and business executives are still upgrading their academics despite their busy schedules.

This season alone, we witnessed top policy-makers, influencers and high-ranking Government officials clearly displaying their hunger for success.

For the greater part of this year’s academic graduation season, President Mnangagwa — Chancellor of State Universities — has been busy capping thousands of students.

On Thursday, he capped his wife and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at Midlands State University, Gweru.

She graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Midlands State University (MSU).

The First Lady’s citation, which read: “The Efficiency of Hotels in Zimbabwe: Data Envelopment Analysis Approach”, earned her top academic honours.

Her pursuit of academic excellence is quite encouraging as the First Lady set a good example to other women hungry for academic success.

Among the 6 479 graduands capped by the President at MSU was dup-poet, Albert Nyathi.

The internationally-acclaimed storyteller and writer graduated with a Master of Philosophy Degree in Ethnomusicology.

Nyathi’s thesis: “Intersections of Fame and Fortune: The Socio-economic Realities of the Zimbabwe Music Industry”, earned him another feather on his profile.

Drapped in a designer suit and spotting his trademark moustache, Nyathi was calm and composed as ever.

He was not the Nyathi that we know donning traditional animal skins, known as Amabhechu in Ndebele.

With his busy schedule flying in and outside Zimbabwe, Nyathi is an inspiration to other creatives that you can still study and excel.

The appeal of the academic season first generated interest in September when President Mnangagwa capped 6 778 graduates at the University of Zimbabwe.

The batch made history as the first products of the Second Republic’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0, which was launched in 2020.

It was quite refreshing as some of the big names walked to the podium to receive their certificates.

With social media, the euphoria had been created and the public knew well in advance who was graduating and not.

Public figures including Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree, and NRZ board chair Michael Madiro, were capped by the President.

Mugwadi, who has been sharing the journey as a law student from the first day of enrolment at UZ, could not hide his elation on X.

“Yesterday (September 13), I was among the few honoured to be capped by H.E President Advocate Dr @edmnangagwa. Four years of endurance, hard work & sporadic confusion while studying came to an end. As I join the legal fraternity, I vow to use the law to advance & defend National Interest & society.”

He also enlightened other students that academics know no political affiliation.

“To study, you enrol as an individual not as a group, nor as an institution. Acquire knowledge just like other Cdes. Lecturers stick to university standards, not individuals. I am a member of ZANUPF but my party was not enrolled as a Law student. It’s you who fail not your party,” added Mugwadi in another post on X.

Journalists from various media houses also graduated, which showed their intentions to upgrade themselves.

It was refreshing to note that journalists are prioritising their future by investing in education.

The biggest honour to ever happen in the creative sector was bestowed on yesteryear music legend Jonah Moyo, who was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy in Creative and Performing Arts Honorary degree.

Dr Moyo was among the 4 465 graduands recently capped at Great Zimbabwe on November 2.

The “Solo na Mutsai” hit-maker was humbled by the honour bestowed on him.

Dr Moyo, who is currently a music instrument instructor at the GZU, was at a loss for words as he was called to the podium.

His citation was read by Professor Munyaradzi Manyanga who saluted the singer.

The 69-year-old music protege was finally rewarded for his influence in music.

“Sometimes you wonder whether people are appreciating your work or whether you are doing the right thing.

“But when you are conferred with such a huge award, you feel humbled and know that I am on the right track. I feel encouraged,” he was quoted as saying in the earlier edition of this publication.

This year’s graduation season would be incomplete without mentioning the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) best student Thandiwe Makhena, who graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree.

She walked away with 12 prizes for her effort and she is still on many people’s lips.

This was a rare feat to be achieved by the girl-child and social media users are still praising her for her efforts.

She has proved a point that we need to invest in the girl child’s education the same way we accorded the boy child.

With the right tools and backing, the girl-child has shown potential in academics and other fields as was the case with Makhena.

At Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)’s 23rd graduation ceremony 2 394 graduates — 1 246 women and 1 148 men.

History was also made at institutes of higher learning including Harare Institute of Technology, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Lupane State University and other colleges where students were capped.

The graduation season is not only popular in Zimbabwe but in other regional countries like South Africa.

In South Africa, where thousands of Zimbabweans are studying, the season usually takes place from September 18 to December 7.

Ceremonies are usually held in Pretoria, Mbombela, Polokwane, East London, Durban, Cape Town and big cities.

In the United Kingdom, which is another home to Zimbabwean students, graduation ceremonies usually occur between July and September, depending on the university’s academic calendar.

Such events are held at the university campus or a nearby venue, such as a conference centre or cathedral.

It’s not only in Zimbabwe where the graduation sessions are popular but the world over. Graduating with flying colours is every student’s wish, which gives them the strength to further their studies.