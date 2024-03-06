‘Grade tobacco meticulously to earn good prices’

Fildah Gwati

ON the backdrop of the punishing drought that characterised most of the 2023/24 season, tobacco farmers preparing their crop for the market must pay close attention to the grading process to maximise the golden leaf’s value.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Kutsaga emphasised the significant impact careful grading would have on farmer’s incomes.

Kutsaga stressed the importance of paying meticulous attention to every stage of the grading process – from the initial sorting to presentation. Key factors to consider when grading the leaf include the plant position, colour, quality, length and style, said Kutsaga.

Tobacco Farmers’ Union Trust (TFUT) president Mr Victor Mariranyika said: “Prices in the tobacco market are determined during the opening day of the auction floors and depend on the grades of the crop. The grading process starts even before the crop is planted, with factors such as land selection, preparation, fumigation, fertilisation, seedling selection, topping and suckering, reaping, curing and storage all influencing the outcome.”

He added that when the tobacco plant grows, the emerging leaves are categorised as prime, second and third. These leaves produce different colours during the curing process, which attract buyers to pay more for certain colours and sizes while offering low prices for others.

“The current practice of using colour as the primary matrix for selling tobacco has proven to be unprofitable for farmers. The prices tend to be lower than the production costs, indicating the need for a different approach,” he argued.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has always advised farmers that grading starts before the crop is planted. Among some of the points that have a bearing on the outcome of grading are land selection, land preparation, fumigation, fertilisation, seedling selection, topping and suckering, reaping, curing and storage.

TIMB also stresses that the aim of grading is to present tobacco in a manner that enhances both its use and value to the buyers by sorting out leaves of similar characteristics into uniform lots for sale. The grading process is labour-intensive requiring a high degree of management and supervision to ensure maximum benefit is obtained from the product for sale while maintaining an acceptable level of throughput from the grading shed.

There are various technical factors, which buyers take into account when purchasing, processing and packaging tobacco for export. These factors include chemical composition, smoking characteristics, flavour and aroma, cutting quality, filling value or capacity and moisture content of the leaf.

In acknowledgement of the importance of grading, Tobacco Farmer Talk (TFT) WhatsApp group administrator, Mr Phineas Mukomberenwa duly announced the impending Kutsaga Tour that will see farmers touring tobacco curing facilities and witnessing the grading, baling, tobacco presentation and the fundamentals of tobacco classification.

“By integrating grading and classification in the tour, TFT aims to equip growers who are still harvesting and struggling with curing with the knowledge while also assisting those ready for the market. The objective is to ensure that tobacco is graded accurately and presented in a manner that secures the best possible prices at the tobacco auction floors,” he said.

By participating in the tour, tobacco farmers will gain practical skills and knowledge in grading, bailing, and tobacco classification. This comprehensive approach will enable growers to maximise the value of their produce while navigating the market successfully.