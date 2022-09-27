Grade Seven exams start smoothly

Mandaza Chikarango

GRADE seven Zimsec examinations started smoothly yesterday without any hiccups being reported.

A survey by The Herald around Harare established that teachers ignored calls for industrial action as they prioritised learners.

Our news crew visited Houghton Park Primary School, Mutasa School in Highfield, Warren Park 1, Kuwadzana 6 Primary, Hatfield Junior, David Livingstone, Tadzikamidzi in Chitungwiza, Makomo and Domboramwari in Epworth and saw pupils writing their exams.

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicholette Dlamini said Grade Seven examinations started as scheduled and there were no reports of disruptions.

“The examinations have started, we have not received any adverse reports in the way the examinations were conducted,” she said.

Zimbabwe National Association of School Heads Secretary-General, Mr Munyaradzi Majoni, said examinations progressed well and as an association they did not receive any report of striking teachers.

“Countrywide the examinations started well today and we are still checking with our provincial leaders if there are any cases of striking teachers. As of now the exams progressed as scheduled.”

He said teachers were not happy with unequal allowances among civil servants.

“There is inequality in allowances and we wish to see every State employee having the same conditions of service,” Mr Majoni said.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Association president Mr Martin Chaburunda said the examinations were conducted smoothly.

He said teachers would continue pressing for equal pay structures through the negotiating channels.

“The exams commenced today with no incidents of job action. However, we shall continue advocating a uniform pay structure for all Government employees with teachers not an exception,” Mr Chaburunda said.

Due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions by the Government, schoolchildren had ample time in preparing for exams as they were able to have face-to-face lessons with their teachers.

Last year Grade Seven pupils started their exams at the end of November, but this year there was considerable improvement as the examinations started normally at the end of September.

This means results will be available well in time to assist parents find Form 1 places.

On the issue of salaries, civil servants last week welcomed a 25 percent salary increment to which they will be getting a total of US$200 as the foreign currency component, up from the US$175 of recent months, made up of the unaltered US$75 a month Covid-19 allowance plus US$125 a month as the standard US dollar portion, up from US$100.

Teachers welcomed the increment saying it will go a long way in complementing their salaries earned in local currency, but are pushing for the Government to increase their allowances to meet those of others in State service whom they said had higher allowances.

These allowances, like much of the salary, are paid in local currency.

The teacher’s intervention is part of the larger salary negotiations that go beyond the foreign currency slice designed to ensure that they have some protection from inflationary forces.