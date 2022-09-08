Govt working on key economic enablers

Oliver Kazunga Senior Business Reporter

THE Government is working on improving the performance of key economic enablers to enhance efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing sector, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said yesterday.

Zimbabwe’s industrial base has not been spared the negative impact of economic challenges that the country has faced for close to two decades, resulting in depressed production and capacity utilisation.

Following the coming into power of the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa in November 2017, the economy has been on the mend following the rollout of a host of policy interventions to rebuild it.

Officially opening the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) 2022 annual conference in Harare yesterday, Dr Nzenza said the Government was aware of the challenges facing industry in effort to to improve competitiveness.

“As we celebrate the progress in the manufacturing sector, we celebrate the increased capacity utilisation, increased exports, increased investments, we remain alive to the challenges faced by industry.

“Government is working on the improvement of key enablers to enhance local production efficiency and productivity,” she said.

Dr Nzenza noted that some of the challenges related to issues around the domestic currency, adding that through interrogation and regular dialogue, solutions to some of these constraints being experienced could be found.

Last year, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector increased to 56,25 percent from 47 percent in 2020.

Cognisant of the prevailing macro-economic environment, the manufacturing sector is projected to register a 3,7 percent growth rate in 2023 on the back of value addition and beneficiation activities in mining and agriculture sectors.

As Zimbabwe implements the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) and strives to attain the aspirations for its Vision 2030, Dr Nzenza said the Government had put in place various measures to stabilise the economy and create a conducive business environment.

Such measures include the recent introduction of gold coins as a store of value, minimising the impact of international fuel price increases, the commitment to clear the foreign currency auction system backlog, and the removal of duty on importation of capital equipment, among others.

“Government will continue to facilitate the ease of doing business through the provision of a conducive environment for business to flourish,” said Dr Nzenza, adding that in line with the ease of doing business, major infrastructure is being developed across the country creating many new jobs as well as expanding business for local contractors and suppliers.

President Mnangagwa recently launched the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Modernisation Project, which will benefit not only CZI members, but also small and medium enterprises, which use the port of entry to export and import various products.

She said industrial transformation through the implementation of NDS1 implies that Zimbabwe should regain its production hub status and become the most efficient and competitive place of production in the region and the continent at large.

“The keynote in my remarks today is focused on building a resilient and sustainable manufacturing sector.

“Not only does this allow us to collectively safeguard the progress which has been registered so far, but it also positions the local manufacturers to participate competitively in the global value chains.”

In light of the above, she said it was also imperative to improve on the quality of locally manufactured products to increase the attractiveness of the country for investments.

“In view of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and other market access opportunities in the Sadc and Comesa regions, the Second Republic has taken a policy stance to increase capacity across the local industries and to enhance competitiveness in the export markets,” she said.

As at the end of June this year, Zimbabwe’s export proceeds increased to US$3,5 billion from US$2,3 billion in 2021.

The three-day conference, which ends tomorrow under the theme, “Glocalise” will see President Mnangagwa launching a US$300 million financing facility for CZI members.

The funding facility has been arranged by CZI in partnership with Loita Capital and Raindew Trading.