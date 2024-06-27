Govt won’t brook any mischief: President

Joseph Madzimure

THE Government will not brook any form of mischief, under whatever pretext, with law enforcement agents ready to deal with such machinations, President Mnangagwa has said.

Ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Zimbabwe, the country has witnessed increased and frantic mischievous activities by opposition elements seeking attention and relevance through dissent.

Speaking at the 377th Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Politburo in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said any attempts to disturb the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country will be dealt with accordingly.

“I am fully aware that certain unruly elements, in collaboration with our detractors, have activated their perennial tendencies of seeking to disturb our security, peace and prevailing tranquil environment.

“They must be warned that my Government will not brook any form of mischief, under whatever pretext. The law will take its course without fear or favour. Hatidi mhesva mukono,” he said.

Zimbabwe will host the SADC Summit in August, where President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc.

As is its modus operandi, the opposition has been trying to use the Summit, when international spotlight is on Zimbabwe, to push its nefarious agenda.

In his address, President Mnangagwa also urged war veterans to unite and work as a formidable force to guard against infiltration.

He directed the leadership of the war veterans, under the Secretary of the War Veterans League and other critical stakeholders, to make concerted efforts to close the fissures within the group, which is a strategic entity to both party and country.

The call comes after the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association has postponed its elective congress twice.

Regrettably, President Mnangagwa said the noises emanating from some quarters of the War Veterans are of concern.

“Let us remain vigilant and on guard against various forms of infiltration by the enemy. We must never betray our revolution, or dishonour the ultimate sacrifice paid by the many sons and daughters of the soil. who fought for our freedom and independence.”

The President said the enduring message of wartime experience, including the song, “Nzira dzemasoja”, should remain a source of discipline and inspiration.

He reiterated that the party remains supreme, saying the spirit of unity, peace and harmony as well as discipline and loyalty should cascade from the leadership to the rank and file of the party.

“We are a constitution-based party with a rich liberation war history, sound ideology as well as clear rules and procedures. The adherence to the correct line of the party is the mark of true revolutionaries. Yielding to our individual or clique

preferences is counter-revolutionary. There is no room for pseudo-revolutionaries in Zanu PF,” President Mnangagwa said.

Zanu PF, he said, must never shy away from playing its part to advance the revolutionary vision and principles of regional and continental founding fathers with regards to advancing Pan-African unity, independence, freedom, sovereignty, peace and harmony.

This, the President said, includes an improved quality of life, peace, security and sustainable development for the people of Africa.

“Let us stay the course and accelerate the modernisation and industrialisation for the growth of the economy of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Going forward, a conducive social and economic environment, where every Zimbabwean contributes to national development, should be nurtured,” he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged Politburo members to provide solid leadership as well as wise and honest guidance to all wings of the party.

“As the Politburo, we have the weighty responsibility to fully, critically and pro-actively apply ourselves to matters that concern our revolutionary mass party and our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Our collective expertise, experience and backgrounds must be pooled together, continually for the good of our party, our people and our nation. The party is supreme and above our personal interests, ambitions and differences. The pre-occupation of our meetings must reflect these realities towards deepening our unity, respect for each other’s diverse views and overall intra-party democratic practices and traditions,” he said.

“This should always be informed by the party constitution, and the correct line of the party. We must be leaders who exhibit integrity and principle at all times.”

President Mnangagwa said the Zanu PF-led Government is marching forward and realising successes across all sectors of the economy.

“As the leadership, we must unite the party around our vision, principles, values and ideology. Zanu PF is a party that is organised and anchored on its grassroots structures.”

On the ongoing cell restructuring and grassroots mobilisation exercise, President Mnangagwa said members must consolidate the strength of the party.

He commended the Women’s and War Veterans Leagues for holding their National Assembly meetings.

President Mnangagwa also urged farmers to acquire inputs timeously as preparations for the forthcoming 2024/2025 summer cropping season have begun.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF will hold its Central Committee meeting today while the National Consultative Assembly indaba will be held tomorrow.