Govt, Wistmer partners to avert water woes in Chitungwiza

Herald Reporter

In a significant stride towards tackling the perennial water woes in Chitungwiza, the Government has partnered with Wistmer Investments to embark on an ambitious project to tap into a newly discovered aquifer in Seke.

This remarkable development is set to alleviate the water scarcity issues faced by residents of Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural District Council, providing a daily supply of at least 8 to 25 megalitres of water.

The aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water, was recently identified in Seke, presenting an opportunity for the Second Republic to implement both immediate and long-term solutions to the water crisis.

Speaking during an assessment tour of the project, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the project was part of a broader Chitungwiza smart city transformation plan that President Mnangagwa directed.

“We have found an investor to expedite that process, so the entry point is in the midst of the Cholera outbreak, we want to converse water urgently to Chitungwiza, through two sources, this aquifer in Seke is capable of 8 megalitres per day.

“We visited the place to assess the drilling but more importantly with community engagement so that communities around can also benefit from this source.”

This breakthrough development is being spearheaded by Wistmer Investments, a renowned multi-sector firm with interests within the extractive industry, as the Second Republic moves to establish a sustainable water supply system that can cater to the increasing demand.

Wistmer Investments Chairman, Prophet Dr Walter Magaya said clean water supply is a prerequisite for attaining a smart city.

“Our main aim is ensuring that everyone has water on their taps and eradicate the problem of cholera.

“We are not only pumping water but we are solving the issue of liquid waste management whereby we are changing the pipes that are there to make sure that even the waste is taken to a certain position where it needs to be treated,” Prophet Magaya said.

Wistmer has so far partook in the drilling and rehabilitation of at least 16 of the 22 boreholes in the Manyame Rural District Council area.