Govt welcomes BRICS Games invitation

Mukudzei Chingwere in KAZAN, Russia

THE Government has welcomed the invitation by the Russian Federation for Zimbabwe to take part in this year’s edition of the BRICS Games saying this is a positive step as the nation steps up efforts to join BRICS.

BRICS was founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and is designed to bring together the world’s most important developing countries to challenge the political and economic power of the wealthier nations of North America and Western Europe.

Under the first phase of the approved expansion, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Egypt and Argentina have been invited to assume full membership of the bloc.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga received the invitation from the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Chernyshenko, with whom he met on the sidelines of the ongoing Phygital Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

VP Chiwenga is leading a Zimbabwean delegation to the innovative physical and digital games which were officially opened by Russian President, Vladimir Putin earlier in the week.

Away from the games, VP Chiwenga and his delegation have immersed themselves in economic diplomacy, presenting a case for investment into the Zimbabwean economy as well as pushing for further cooperation with the Federation. This comes as Zimbabwe has already formally applied to join the increasingly influential BRICS economic grouping.

Zimbabwe’s case is particularly compelling as the country has to push for closer cooperation with all friendly global economic powerhouses in light of illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West.

“We will be coming and it is a good step forward as we aim to join this group. Sports put people together and help in having a better understanding of each other,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We take this invitation wholeheartedly. It is going now to be put to the appropriate Ministry so they can discuss as requested.

“I wish to express appreciation for the cooperation between the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) and the Russian South West University on Space Science and Technology Innovation and Glav Kosmos in the soon to be launched ZimSat 2,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Zimbabwe and Russia are now on a very good trajectory in terms of economic and technical co-operation. This sets the tone for the next session of the Zimbabwe-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Trade Co-operation, scheduled for this year.

“The platform will enable us to review concrete projects and programmes taking place between the two countries,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Zimbabwe is open for business with Russia and is ready to open new avenues of cooperation. There is huge potential in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, energy and infrastructural development sectors, among other investment opportunities.

“I visited the Agro-Industrial Park and the Dairy Processing Plant at Komoc, which are modern and farmer user friendly. I wish to encourage Russian companies to invest in these fields,” said VP Chiwenga.

In his meeting with VP Chiwenga, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko said he was heartened by Zimbabwe’s participation at the Games of the Future.

He said also envisaged even closer economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Besides sports, we are ready to develop our cooperation in areas such as education, science and culture,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko.

The Russian Federation and Zimbabwe enjoy excellent relations and these have been extended to the economic spheres with both President Mnangagwa and President Putin on record expressing the need to further entrench these.