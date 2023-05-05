Govt warns of title deeds fraudsters

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Government has warned the public to be wary of fraudsters who are going around informal settlements in urban areas offering for payment, assistance with securing title deeds purportedly under the Presidential title deeds programme.

Several people are believed to have fallen prey to criminals who are moving around these settlements masquerading as Government officials.

Cases have reportedly been rife in Caledonia, on the eastern outskirts of the capital, where crooks are extorting cash from gullible locals under the guise of organising title deeds.

Posting on his official Twitter handle, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana reiterated that the title deeds programme was for free.

He tweeted: “CALEDONIA We have received reports of some criminals moving around settlements collecting money from unsuspecting residents purporting to be organising title deeds. Law enforcement agents have been alerted. The Presidential Title Deed and Settlement Regularisation Programme comes at no cost to the beneficiary. Don’t be scammed,” he said.

The emergence of the criminals follows President Mnangagwa’s historic title deeds and settlement regularisation programme launch in Epworth which saw more than 265 title deeds of the 11 200 that have already been processed, being handed over by the Head of State to property owners in the sprawling settlement.

President Mnangagwa has made it Government’s priority to deal with the title deeds issue after many residents had fallen prey to land barons.

The exercise is set to be rolled out in all the country’s 10 provinces.

According to Mr Mangwana, so far 11 200 title deeds are ready in Epworth and the target is 38 000.

The target for Caledonia is 29 000 while Highfield is said to be on the agenda and nobody is required to pay anything to get the title deeds.

A development partner called Kwangu Trust is picking all the costs including statutory ones.

Launching the programme, President Mnangagwa, who personally handed over the documents, said title deeds were an empowerment tool that would provide security of tenure for beneficiaries and protect them from land barons.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to report anything suspicious right away.

“We haven’t received any report but we urge the public to report to the police so that we can swiftly react and effect arrests,” he said.

The days of individuals losing their hard-earned savings to shady businessmen and land barons who sell property without proper documentation are now set to be a thing of the past.

Government has always demonstrated that it has the political will, technical skills and resources needed to regularise informal settlements and issuing title deeds.

Unregularised settlements in areas like Epworth to the south east of Harare and Caledonia, are now common with the occupiers of structures unsure of their fate on the land they occupy.

The Second Republic however has a master plan in place for the development of new settlements .