Govt waives fees for civil registration documents

Herald Reporter

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has today announced the waiver of fees for all civil registration documents in the ongoing national mobile registration exercise.

The exercise started on April 1 and is scheduled to end on September 30 this year.

In a statement, the Ministry said the programme is meant to clear the backlog on the issuance of civil registration which was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is also an opportunity for citizens to obtain national identity documents which will enable them to register as voters in the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections,” reads the statement.

The waiver is for all civil registration documents that is birth certificates, death certificates and national identity.