Govt urged to speedily complete whistleblower protection framework

Harare, December 9, 2021 (New Ziana)-The Zimbabwe government should expedite the formulation of a whistleblower protection framework as its absence is causing witnesses to fear reporting cases of corruption, an official said this week.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice-Matanda-Moyo said this during commemorations to mark the United Nations International Day against Corruption.

Matanda-Moyo said absence of the whistleblower framework had the negative effect of retarding potential informants from reporting

corruption.

“Allow me to highlight that our legal regime has a great lacuna in terms of the existence of a whistle-blower and witness protection framework. This has a negative effect of retarding potential whistle-blowers from whistleblowing due to fear of victimization. Therefore, corrupt people are left scot-free due to lack of evidence incriminating them to acts of corruption,” she said.

She said the existence of such a framework was critical for the country to walk the talk in the fight against corruption.

“I call upon the Government to speed up the process of establishing a whistleblower framework which they have already started,” she said.

Despite the absence of the facility, ZACC has seized property worth over ZWL700 million and filed 18 Unexplained Wealth Order case files with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Matanda-Moyo said this year, the Commission submitted 184 dockets for prosecution.

“Our success in combating corruption not only lies in the incarceration of accused persons but should include the recovery of ill-gotten wealth. The fight against corruption is real and it takes tireless efforts and undivided dedication for us to totally weed out corruption,” she said.

She however dismissed Transparency International Corruption Perception Index rankings which puts Zimbabwe on number 157 out of 180 saying the country was developing its own ratings.

“The impact of the CPI on investments can never be overemphasized since it has a negative effect of repelling investments at a time it is most

needed.

“Notwithstanding or disregarding the Transparency InternationalCPI, as a nation we have taken a step further to develop our own CPI, The local CPI will complement the efforts of the Transparency International CPI and counter its weaknesses so as to have a balanced outcome,” said the ZACC boss.

In a speech read on his behalf, Transparency International Zimbabwe executive director Tafadzwa Chikumbu also noted with concern that most citizens were not yet comfortable to report corruption owing to various reasons.

“One of the key issues noted has been the limited legislative frameworks that protect whistle-blowers. TIZ is aware that there has been

significant progress made by various stakeholders such as ZACC, Ministry of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in developing a legislative

framework that seeks to protect whistle-blowers. We take this opportunity to reiterate our call for the government to speed up this

legislation as this is one of the missing links in the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe,” he said.

This year’s International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone including States, Government

officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public

and youth – in tackling corruption.- New Ziana