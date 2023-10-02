Govt upscales service delivery

Addressing the Central Committee on the back of the ruling party’s emphatic win in the August 23 harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is the only party that can uplift Zimbabwe into prosperity.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

The Government will be prioritising and scaling up provision of social services such as quality healthcare, education and provision of decent housing, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the Central Committee on the back of the ruling party’s emphatic win in the August 23 harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF is the only party that can uplift Zimbabwe into prosperity.

“Zanu PF remains the only party implementing sound policies to transform, modernise and industrialise our country for the benefit of all our people, leaving no one and no place behind” said President Mnangagwa.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic, had scored remarkable developmental achievements in various sectors of the economy.

He urged the party to mobilise and actively participate in the rural industrialisation programme.

Food security at household and national levels, he said, had been sustained through interventions such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa and the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme.

The mining and transport sectors, he said, also continue to register significant growth.

Outstanding infrastructure development projects will be “quickly completed” and new projects will be rolled out in all provinces.

“I am aware that the state of some road networks in the various provinces need attention. These will be attended to,” he said.

President Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary of the party, implored Central Committee members as the highest decision-making body of the party outside Congress, to nurture a culture of open, frank, objective and factual discussions to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

“Party business, policies, programmes and activities must be undertaken with the big-picture and long-term projections in mind, beyond Vision 2030.

“Informed by the lessons and experiences of the last five years, it is important that we drive continuity of the people-centred development revolution,” said President Mnangagwa.

Party supporters, President Mnangagwa said, must be mobilised towards taking ownership of national development.

“Government is a product of the party. As such, we should continue to guide Government as it implements our party policies and programmes for the betterment of livelihoods of all Zimbabweans.

“The Central Committee should provide the requisite strategic leadership,” he said.

“We expect you, as the highest decision-making body outside Congress, to give direction and superintend over the achievement of the set national development aspirations and targets.

“More must be done in areas of under-performance to accelerate equalised development and a shared prosperous future across all communities.”

The party and its Central Committee, he added, must always listen to the people and address their needs.

The ruling party will hold its 20th National Annual People’s Conference in Gweru, Midlands province, on October 28 and 29 at the party’s conference centre.

The conference is expected to reflect on the policies, programmes and projects that must be accelerated to improve the quality of life of Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa said the thunderous defeat of puppet political parties” represented a rejection of neo-colonialism and “subjugation of our detractors”.

“We strongly condemn the opposition who are rejecting constitutionalism and democracy in our country by disregarding our laws, institutions and processes.

“Informed by our message and demonstration of unity, love and harmony, we delivered a free, fair, peaceful, transparent and credible election.

“Together as a united people, we shamed our detractors who had wished for division, violence and even bloodshed in our country,” he said.

“Zimbabwe, under Zanu PF, will never be a banana republic, a free for all. This is the reality that the leaders of the opposition, their supporters and their handlers must face,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said those in opposition must respect the will of the people expressed through the polls.