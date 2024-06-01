Govt unveils new NSSA funeral grants

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The funeral grant paid out by the National Social Security Authority has been set at US$200 payable in ZiG equivalent effective from January 1 this year by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo.

Statutory Instrument 99 of 2024 National Social Security Authority (Pension and Other Benefits Scheme (Rates and Benefits)) (Amendment) Notice, 2024 (No 33) upgraded the funeral grant from the previous Z$26 880.

The funeral grant is payable to a contributor from whom contributions have been paid for at least 12 months or any person who is in receipt of either an invalid or retirement pension.

The SI sets the insured portion of a salary at a maximum of US$700. A person below 65 years who has been receiving a pension and is re-employed, will not receive the pension during the period he is re-employed.

The payment of his or her pension shall cease from the date of re-employment and shall resume from the date of retirement from such re-employment while such additional employment shall be treated as separate contribution that shall be claimable separately from the initial claim.

An employee paying NSSA contributions for less than 12 months will on termination of employment be entitled to be paid an amount equal to the contributions together with interest at the prime bank lending rate,the SI stated.

Minister Moyo also gazetted Statutory Instrument 100 of 2024 cited as the National Social Security Authority (Accident Prevention and Workers’ Compensation Scheme) (Amendment) Notice, 2024 (No 24). The SI provides that where a worker dies as a result of an accident or a pensioner receiving a worker’s pension in terms of this scheme dies, the NSSA general manager may authorise the payment of an amount equivalent to US$200 effective from January, 1 this year which shall be payable in ZiG equivalent at the prevailing official bank rate on the date of payment.

While a widow or widower’s pension shall be payable at the same time with any other benefit payable to the widow or widower in terms of this scheme, if that person remarries and is again widowed, only the larger of the two pensions the person is entitled to will be paid.

The SI also provides disciplinary measures against employers that do not report accidents promptly.

In addition to the penalty provided for in the Act, an employer shall pay the NSSA general manager a surcharge of level 5 for each day beyond the maximum notification period that the accident remains unreported, up to a period of 90 days.

“Where an employer remains in default after a period of 90 days, such an employer shall be liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” the SI reads.

The liability of NSSA or an employer for an accident was set at US$5 000, unless the NSSA general manager recognised a larger sum was required.