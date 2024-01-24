Govt to use UNECA platform to market Zim

“The event is part of the Government’s contribution as a member to the United Nations family and also presents an opportunity to promote the country globally, as we pursue our engagement and re-engagement drive with the international community,” said Prof Ncube.

THE upcoming 56th session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Victoria Falls, a conference of African Finance Ministers, will also be used by Government as part of efforts to pursue the engagement drive with the global village, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said yesterday.

Through the engagement and re-engagement drive, the Second Republic is improving relations with the rest of the world with the ultimate goal of attracting investment from across the globe and building the economy by promoting trade and investment in all economic sectors.

“The Government will have the privilege of hosting the 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference of Africa Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls from February 26 to March 5.

“The event is part of the Government’s contribution as a member to the United Nations family and also presents an opportunity to promote the country globally, as we pursue our engagement and re-engagement drive with the international community,” said Prof Ncube.

The Conference of Ministers 2024 (Com2024) will run under the theme: “Financing the transition to inclusive green economies in Africa: Imperatives, opportunities and policy options”.

In preparation for the conference, said Prof Ncube, the Government has constituted Inter-Ministerial Technical Sub-Committees drawn from various Government Ministries, departments and agencies working closely with the secretariat of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to lead the co-ordination of the conference.

“The event will consist of technical deliberations by a committee of experts on the theme and statutory issues during the first three days, followed by the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development during the last two days.

“A high profile global thought leader will present on the topic of ‘Artificial intelligence and economic development in Africa’.

“Beyond the statutory matters of ECA, the conference will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by experts and African Ministers responsible for finance, planning and economic development, as well as the governance of central banks on these pertinent issues for the development agenda of Africa,” said Prof Ncube.

ECA is made up of 54 member States, and plays a dual role as a regional arm of the United Nations and as a key component of the African institutional landscape and is well positioned to make unique contributions to address the continent’s development challenges.