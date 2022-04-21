Govt to tackle distorted exchange rate

President Mnangagwa addressing the Politburo

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure
Senior Reporter
THE Government is working towards addressing the exchange rate and price hikes which are a result of imported inflation, President Mnangagwa has said.

The call comes in the wake of businesses pegging prices at parallel market rates at the expense of the general public.

President Mnangagwa who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary, told the 361 Session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare this afternoon that Government will be stepping in.

“Government is currently addressing the exchange rate evil and price hikes which are a result of imported inflation,” he said.

He said the benefits emanating from the engagement and re-engagement policy, must be harnessed.

The Government, he said, remains committed to creating the conducive business operating environment and providing enablers for sustainable economic development.

