Govt to safeguard sexual and reproductive health rights

Participants during the SAYWHAT 12th conference in Harare today

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Second Republic will continue to implement necessary policies and mechanisms towards making sure that sexual and reproductive health rights are protected, a Government official said.

Harare Metropolitan Province Director of Economic Development Mrs Spiwe Nyamatore said this while officiating at the Students and Youth Working on reproductive Health Action Team’s (SAYWHAT) 12th edition of the national students and youth conference in Harare today.

The conference is running under the theme, “This is our time, establishing youth-friendly health centres and comprehensive education for all.”

“The Government is alive to the challenges that the girl child is facing in as far as sexual reproductive health rights are concerned and is moving with speed to strengthen all relevant systems to safeguard aspirations of our girls,” said Mrs Nyamatore.

SAYWHAT which is supported by the Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe advocates for sexual and reproductive health rights, mental health issues as well as children and youth issues.

