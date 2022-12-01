Govt tightens screws on environmental crimes

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE first phase of gazetting all ecologically sensitive areas has now covered Harare Metropolitan, where land barons have organised multiple invasions of wetlands, but with Government now tightening screws on environmental crimes.

So far 347 land barons have been arrested with 91 cases before the courts. Of these, 57 have been finalised and six convictions secured.

Relevant legislation is being reviewed so that the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the municipal police of the major local authorities can work together more efficiently, and for the establishment of municipal courts which can deal with breaches of the by-laws

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the first phase of gazetting all ecologically sensitive areas has now covered Harare, Chitungwiza, Ruwa, Epworth and the headwaters of all seven catchment areas spanning 252 855,15 hectares in the metropolitan area.

“A five-year rolling plan on wetland restoration from 2021 to 2025 is being supported by Government in a phased approach. Six wetlands covering a total area of 600ha have been rehabilitated.”

Devolution funds would be availed to the Harare City Council and other urban municipalities to strengthen the local authorities’ law enforcement capacity. Relevant legislation is being reviewed for the ZRP and municipal police to work together more efficiently and for the establishment of municipal courts, he said.

Mr Precious Shumba from the Harare Residents Trust said wetlands remained the lifeline of water supplies in both rural and urban areas.

“Unfortunately, despite knowing their importance to the provision of water, council officials, including councillors and land barons, are parcelling out wetlands for residential and commercial purposes,” he said.

“There are laws in place for the protection of wetlands, like the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, Environmental Management Act, the Urban Councils Act among others. Where wetlands have been desecrated, and have become residential areas, there is a risk that when we experience heavy rainfall, there is bound to be flooding, causing loss of property and threatening lives.

“Wetlands should be protected through wise use which should combine the use of modern technologies and tools. Land barons should be held accountable for their actions, and council by-laws and regulations should be upheld.”

The Government housing programme continues, and Minister Muswere said Government had prioritised the construction of flats in Dzivaresekwa and Senga, with a target of at least two relocation sites in each city or town.

Construction on the four blocks of flats funded by Government at Dzivaresekwa have now progressed to 65,8 percent completion. “Roads and sewer construction are each 95 percent complete, while the car park is 75 percent complete and the culvert 100 percent complete,” Minister Muswere said.

“Overall progress on the four blocks at the Senga former messengers camp in Gweru stands at 31,75 percent.

“Cabinet wishes to highlight that payments to contractors for budgeted infrastructural projects are being expedited, following the completion of value-for-money and due-diligence exercises which were being undertaken on the projects.”

The mapping exercise of settlements at Caledonia, Hopley, Saturday Retreat, Cowdray Park, Retreat Farm, Gimboki (Mutare) and Karoi had been completed with the Zimbabwe Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) having now mapped settlements at Eyecourt, Eyestone, Chizororo, Derbyshire and Granville.

“The next stage involves verification of settlements to determine those which conform to planned land-use in order to allow for regularisation, followed by issuance of title deeds,” he said.