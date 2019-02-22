Govt talks economy on Youth Day

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe yesterday celebrated the second edition of the National Youth Day amid calls for young people to be focused and emulate sacrifices made by heroes of the liberation struggle towards independence and economic development of the country.

The National Youth Day coincided with the birthday of former president Mr Robert Mugabe who turned 95 yesterday.

Government said the National Youth Day inspired it to give economic opportunities for the young generation and the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Transitional Stabilisation Programme wrought opportunities for young people.

“Every nation aspires to empower its youth generation through the economic reforms and that is what Government is seeking to achieve through TSP and Vision 2030,” she said.

“The Second Republic under the leadership of President ED Mnangagwa is addressing the fundamentals of modern economic management that will have a positive impact on the livelihoods of Zimbabweans and in particular young people.

“The holiday reminds everyone the importance of youth and their aspirations for a prosperous Zimbabwe. It is also an occasion to remember the sacrifices of the youth of the Chimurenga generation which sacrificed so that we could win our freedom,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The zanu-pf Youth League said young people should also emulate the exemplary life led by Mr Mugabe.

In an interview yesterday, zanu-pf secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi said: “To us it’s (Youth Day) about somebody’s sacrifice, exemplary life. Especially to be able to fight for your country, bring independence, work for it for a very long time, being consistent with the founding principles of our revolution.

“We are saying to the youths emulate the good things the former president did to this country that is selflessness and dedication. It is a day for introspection for our youths to look if they are sacrificing for their country, are they abandoning their country because there are troubles or they are finding ways to see Zimbabwe out of those challenges.”

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Cde Chris Mutsvangwa told The Herald that young people should use the day to think about their future and prospects abound.

“National Youth Day is an occasion for the young generation to ponder about their hopes and aspirations to a bright future of prosperity for our proud nation of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“It is also a day to reflect on the supreme sacrifice of the Chimurenga II — youths of the 1960-70s who gave their only lives to the priceless cause of freedom and independence.

“Zimbabwe today has all the elements to realise success and to realise the best possible good life for its populace. These are abundant natural resources endowment, a respectable modern infrastructure, the all-important political stability and a cohesive modern State apparatus.

“Zimbabwe has groomed an educated and disciplined manpower base that easily lend itself to the acquisition of modern skills needed by a modern economy.”

Cde Mutsvangwa continued: “The missing ingredient of national economic success has hitherto been leadership that can marshal all these attributes to success.

“Luckily we had the good fortune that was our November 2017 peaceful revolution. It ushered in a chance to finally address this glaring national shortcoming.

“The Second Republic of HE President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rekindled national hope. His focus on the globally proven fundamentals of modern economic management are beginning to bear much desired fruit even as we brave through the inevitable, but necessary austerity measures of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

“We are pleasantly beginning to see local, regional and international business persons taking an active interest in investing in Zimbabwe. Drops of capital are finding their way back to a more friendly, more welcoming and more rewarding business environment. All because President Mnangagwa is leaving no stone unturned in his endeavours to provide an optimal investment climate to do business in Zimbabwe.”

Sprouts are beginning to shoot, Cde Mutsvangwa said, the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa was poised to open a floodgate of employment opportunities for the youth.

“For young people, the economic thrust of the Second Republic of President Mnangagwa is poised to translate into quality, rewarding and increasing employment opportunities. We are looking forward to jobs galore as we boldly march towards Vision 2030 and the tantalising prospect of a Middle Income Status Nation.”

Harare-based analyst Dr Bilal Shah said: “The youths are the future leaders. It is important for young people to use this day set aside for them to introspect and see what the future holds for them. No country can develop without the input of young people and our Government recognised this important constituency in our midst and set aside a day for them on our national calender.”