Govt takes university education to rural areas

16 Nov, 2022 - 15:11 0 Views
Govt takes university education to rural areas President Mnangagwa shakes hands with Binary University Executive Chairman Tan Sri Dato Professor Joseph Adalkalam at State House in Harare.- Picture: Innocent Makawa.

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Government has rolled out a rural populace distance learning programme for rural folks spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) in partnership with Malaysia Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship.

The programme is meant to empower rural communities with international quality education.

Speaking at State House after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House today, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the programme will start early next year.

Malaysia Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship executive chairman Professor Joseph Adalkalam said the objective is to ensure international quality education reaches every village in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa poses for photo with Binary University Executive Chairman Tan Sri Dato Professor Joseph Adalkalam at the State House in Harare.

This comes at a time when the Government is pursuing a vision of leaving no one and no place behind in all facets of rebuilding the country.

