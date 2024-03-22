Govt suspends two bus operators’ licences

Herald Reporter

Government has suspended – with immediate effect, operations of Blue Circle and City Bus in response to a fatal accident that occurred last week along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, claiming multiple lives and causing severe injuries to passengers.

Authorities say the two buses failed to comply with the country’s regulations on road traffic and safety management.

In a communique, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said he has since directed the Commissioner of Road Transportation to invoke provisions of Section 17(b)(i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15] and suspend, with immediate effect, the licences of Swaymo Enterprises Pvt Ltd trading as Blue Circle and Wipeco Investments (Pvt) Ltd trading as City Bus from operating all its omnibuses in all the routes.

He said the bus registration number AEU5845 belonging to Wipeco Investments did not have a valid Certificate of Fitness thus contravening Section 31 of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11].

“The vehicle also did not have a Speed Limiting Device as required by Section 3(1)(b) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023. In addition, the driver of this bus did not have a valid Defensive Driving Certificate issued by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 4(b) of Statutory Instrument 168 of 2006.”