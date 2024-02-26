  • Today Mon, 26 Feb 2024

Govt starts food distribution to vulnerable families in Mash East

Govt starts food distribution to vulnerable families in Mash East Ward 17 ( Marondera district) residents receive bags of maize from Government

Victor Maphosa
Mashonaland East Bureau

Government through the Ministry of Social Welfare and Public Service has started distributing food to vulnerable families in Mashonaland East province.

Today, the Ministry handed maize to hundreds of beneficiaries in Ward 17 of the Marondera district, with beneficiaries thanking the Government for the gesture.

In an interview with The Herald during the distribution exercise held at Chiwanzamarara business centre in ward 17 of Marondera district, Mashonaland East provincial Social Development officer Mrs Laizah Chourombo said the programme will be done across the province.

“This programme has already started in Mutoko district and will be carried out in all the other districts in this province. We are giving food to the elderly, people with disabilities and children.  The Ministry will ensure that no one starves.

“We are doing this across the province, leaving no one and no place behind,” she said.

