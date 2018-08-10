Govt standardises staff promotions at varsities

Walter Mswazie Masvingo Correspondent

Government has implemented the standardisation of staff promotions at all State universities in the country as part of the new initiative to make the education system competitive, an official has said.

Speaking during the commissioning of a lecture-room block at Reformed Church University in Masvingo on Wednesday, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said the country’s university education was supposed to be transformed so that it would appeal to the outside world.

The block was constructed by artisans from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as part of the forces’ community assistance programme.

The commissioning, which was done by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, coincided with the launching of ZDF Community Assistance Week.

“We have implemented coordinates where we have standardised the promotion of professors at all State universities in the country,” said Prof Murwira.

He said the ministry was moving with haste to transform the tertiary education system in the country for it to remain relevant to the socio-economic needs of the nation.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, we are accepting the privilege of receiving this lecture block,” said Prof Murwira. “We are taking up the responsibility of developing and propelling Zimbabwe in a prosperous future.

“Through the Structural Instrument (SI) 132, 3 and 37 of 2018, we have formulated the national qualification framework where a professor at Lupane State University will be the same with a professor at Gwanda State University. This has not been the case Honourable Vice President.”

Prof Murwira said Government was moving forward with transforming higher and tertiary education in the country, but that was only possible if there was adequate physical and programme infrastructure .

He paid tribute to ZDF for contributing immensely to the Ministry’s objective of making Zimbabwe a cradle in the education sector.

“We are taking responsibility to develop and propel Zimbabwe and Africa into a prosperous future through education,” said Prof Murwira.

“We are moving forward by doing things that matter to Zimbabwe first and when they matter to us, we will be taken seriously by Africa and the rest of the world.