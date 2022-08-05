Govt speaks on holiday accidents

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department will be heavily deployed along the country’s major road to ensure that motorists abide by all traffic laws in a bid to curb road carnage during this year’s Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ holidays.

In a statement, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said drivers should adhere to regulated speed limits, as speeding and reckless driving were major contributors to road carnage.

He said driving under the influence of alcohol and other illicit substances was a punishable offence.

“As we approach the Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ holidays, it is critical to note that there will be an inevitable increase in travel, as many of us will want to commemorate the holidays with family and friends. In light of this, the focus on road safety becomes critical. Motorists are therefore, urged to make their holiday journeys safer through careful preparation and making the right choices.

“This is a significant time for our nation, and no holiday should be marred by road carnage that can be circumvented through simple adherence to road rules. I would also like to appeal to operators of public service vehicles and private motorists to desist from using defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles,” he said.

He said operators and motorists were strongly urged to take measures to curb driver fatigue and avoiding embarking on long journeys without proper rest and preparation.

“Drivers should adhere to regulated speed limits, as excessive speeding and reckless driving are major contributors to road carnage. Furthermore, driving under the influence of alcohol and like substances is a punishable offence and is unacceptable. It is our responsibility not only as motorists, but as travellers to preserve the sanctity of life by being law abiding citizens who practice a high degree of care, especially when driving.

“To further prevent road traffic-related injuries and fatalities, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department will be participating in joint enforcement operations throughout the holiday period. Our Traffic Safety Council will also undertake road safety awareness campaigns to encourage road users to make their contribution towards road safety. May I take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans a safe and accident-free Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ holidays,” Minister Mhona said.