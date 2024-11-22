Govt signs charter to regulate fishing

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

THE Government has signed the charter for the establishment of the Regional Fisheries Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Coordination Centre (MCSCC) within the SADC region to regulate the fishing industry.

Zimbabwe becomes the 13th country to sign the charter.

Interventions by Government and Development Partners will see the upgrading of national monitoring, control and surveillance to effectively feed into the regional network.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the charter, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development minister Dr Anxious Masuka yesterday said the move would help regulate the Kapenta fishing industry on Lake Kariba through a local vessel monitoring framework and also help in collaboration with other regional countries.

“It is indeed gratifying to note that action is already taking place with equipment including vessel monitoring devices being procured for monitoring fishing activities on Lake Kariba through collaborative engagements between my Government, SADC and World Fund for Nature (WWF) under the PROFISHBLUE Projects.

“We are aware of the challenges bedevilling this vital sector, especially our main fishery of Lake Kariba. We are faced with overexploitation of fishery resources through a huge fishing effort with so many unregistered vessels in our waters,” he said.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry Professor Obert Jiri said the occasion marked a significant milestone in collective efforts to safeguard the invaluable fisheries and aquatic resources of the Southern African Development Community.

“Our region is endowed with diverse and productive aquatic ecosystems that provide sustenance, livelihoods and economic opportunities for millions of our people.

“The establishment of this coordination centre is a testament to our shared determination to protect our marine resources for present and future generations. Our region is blessed with abundant aquatic ecosystems, from the vast marine waters of the Atlantic and Indian oceans to the numerous inland lakes and rivers. These waters provide vital sources of food and livelihoods for millions of our people, contributing significantly to our economies and cultural heritage,” he said.

Technical Advisor for Fisheries at the SADC Secretariat Motseki Hlatshwayo said illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing cost the SADC region around US$400 million per year threatening the health of fish stocks, distorts markets, undermines governance, the wellbeing and livelihoods of rural and lakeshore communities.

“To secure long-term productivity and sustainability of fish stocks in the SADC region, as well as improve conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, a regionally coordinated fisheries monitoring, control, and surveillance effort is essential to develop compliant fishing operations and improve regional capacities, hence the need for a centre to coordinate regional efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” he said.

Zimbabwe is transforming fish farming into a business alleviating unemployment challenges and reducing rural to urban migration.

To promote aquaculture in Zimbabwe, the Government established 35 000 village business units, which consist of a borehole, nutrition garden, and two fish ponds to serve communities’ nutritional needs.