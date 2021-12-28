Govt scores high on national projects

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Government successfully implemented 231 projects in 2021 with 147 of them reaching the planned stage and translating into 64 percent success rate, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said yesterday.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Mr Mangwana said the lockdowns induced by the Covid-19 pandemic inhibited the implementation of the projects.

Mr Mangwana confirmed that there were 14 projects implemented in the food and national security; infrastructure and utilities (38); moving the economy up the value and structural transformation (17); health and wellbeing (10); social protection (14); environment protection, climate resilience and natural resource management (6); governance (21); housing delivery (15) devolution and decentralisation (7); image building and re-engagement (21); economic growth and stability (26); youth, sport & culture (10) and digital economy (12).

Government prioritised infrastructure projects in 2021, especially road construction.

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge is the major highlight with at least 300km of the road having been completed while the entire road will be completed next year.

Government also embarked on the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 that has seen over US$100 million being spent on roads neglected by local authorities, especially in the urban areas.

Apart from roads, several dams were completed this year while construction of others like the long awaited Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East have started.

The expansion of the Hwange 7 and 8 thermal power station is ongoing while the new Parliament Building is expected to be completed next year.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion project is progressing smoothly while rehabilitation of other small airports like Buffalo Range have also started.

Government also continued with its cash transfers to vulnerable groups while a nationwide free vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing.

The implementation of the devolution agenda begun in earnest from the $2,9 million earmarked for the process and has resulted in the construction of various projects at community and local level.

This farming season Government also distributed inputs to over 2,3 million households as the nation targets another bumper harvest in light of the expected good rains.

Under the National Development Strategy 1, Government has prioritised implementation of projects that improve people’s livelihoods towards a middle income society.