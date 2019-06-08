Govt salutes citizens for ignoring demo calls

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has applauded Zimbabweans for exhibiting maturity and discipline by ignoring the recent demonstration calls by some elements bent on destabilising the country under the guise of price hike protests.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of Junior Staff Course (JSC) number 71 at Zimbabwe Staff College (ZSC) at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracksin Harare yesterday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri hailed the masses for maintaining peace.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe for remaining peaceful and ignoring recent frantic efforts by our detractors to foment mayhem and unnecessary loss of life and damage to property.

“It is apparent that these violent demonstrations, advocated by some opposition political parties and civic organisations that are backed by foreign forces to unconstitutionally unseat a democratically-elected Government and subvert our country’s electoral process,” she said.

She urged the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to counter the new strategies which are now being used by the enemy to cause instability.

“In our country we have seen the use of violent demonstrations against the Government purportedly over the poor performance of the economy or to display disapproval of the national electoral process,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

JSC number 71 commenced training on January 14, 2019 with a capacity of 38 students, 3 females, 35 comprised of ZDF officers, and 3 from allied forces, one each from Botswana Malawi and Zambia.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri pledged to support the ZSC and the ZDF to ensure that it continues to fulfil its vision of being the hub for military and academic excellence.

“The Government through the Ministry of Defence, and War Veterans Affairs will continue to support the ZSC and ensure that it continues to measure up to its vision of being the leading centre of military science education and academic excellence for versatile military leadership adaptive to contemporary security challenges,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Commandant of the ZSC Brigadier General Joe Muzvidziwa said the junior staff courses were the bedrock upon which all staff training and development lies in the ZDF.

“The JSC forms the foundation for all staff training and development in the ZDF. Its primary objective is to enable junior officers to develop knowledge and skills in order to enable them to identify the central issues of the military domain so that they can provide options to address challenges at junior staff officer level,” said Brig-Gen Muzvidziwa.