Govt rolls out food aid

Midland Bureau

GOVERNMENT has started distributing food aid to most parts of the country that were affected by drought as the new administration moves in to avert hunger.

President Mnangagwa recently told thousands of people at a rally in Buhera that no one in the country should die of hunger, especially on the backdrop of the successes of Command Agriculture.

In separate interviews yesterday, district administrators and traditional leaders confirmed to The Herald that people in areas that were affected by drought have started receiving food aid.

“We are rolling out food aid programme in areas that were affected this year in Gokwe. We have many areas in Gokwe South that did not do well due to floods so we are feeding these affected families,” said Gokwe South District Administrator, Mr Edwin Mashindi.

Mr Mashindi said they have set up centres around the two Gokwe districts where villagers receive their monthly rations depending on the number of family members.

“The villagers are given enough for the month and there are centres where they can receive food aid.

The assistant District Administrator for Mvuma Ms Melody Mafukidze concurred and said affected villagers in her area were also getting food aid.

Chief Maziofa of Mberengwa said there was a mini Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot near his homestead where some villagers were getting food aid.

“Mberengwa is a vast district so to cater for villagers in Mberengwa north who cannot walk all the way to Mataga Growth Point, there is a small depot near my homestead where people can access the food aid,” he said.

The traditional leader commended Government for coming to their rescue.

He said the majority of villagers in Mberengwa did not do well in their fields due to unfavourable rain patterns.

“In Mberengwa we experienced successive years of droughts so people were in dire need for Government intervention.

“We are very happy that our Government is helping us out,” he said