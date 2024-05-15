Govt rolls out a soil mapping exercise

Fildah Gwati

IN a move reaffirming the significance of soil health to agricultural productivity, Government has embarked on a comprehensive soil mapping exercise to address the challenges posed by acidic soils.

A recent report from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Second Round of Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report (CLAFA-2) revealed that the bulk of the farming belt in Zimbabwe has acidic soils, requiring liming to ameliorate pH and increase nutrient uptake.

“Government has responded by undertaking a comprehensive soil mapping exercise, which together with the revised agro-ecological map of Zimbabwe should facilitate better soil-crop-region matching for increased production,” read the report.

The report also indicated that the map was now available as an extension and agronomy tool while to soil, the application of soil-based nutrients specific to a particular crop remained a limiting factor to increasing productivity.

The assessment report emphasised that, soil testing and proper nutrient management are crucial practices to boost crop yields and ensure the long-term sustainability of soil health.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural development chief research officer and head of Chemistry and Soil Research Institute Mr Emmanuel Chikwari said soil testing must be done three months before planting, as it allowed farmers to plan on the chemicals needed by a crop.

“Farmers need to take soil management and testing seriously to avoid poor crop yields and the degeneration of the quality of their soils. This is vital for boosting crop yields and ensuring sustainability of the soils.

“Also, one gets to know the status of their soil and if there are any nutrients lacking, they will be able to address or recommend the fertilisers vital for that particular crop,” added Mr Chikwari.

He added that farmers needed to know the acidity or alkalinity levels of their soils, as this had an important bearing on all other factors on improving crop productivity.

Mr Chikwari said Government had since 2020, decentralised soil fertility testing to eight provinces in the country, as part of efforts to help roll out the programme and bring the testing facilities closer to farmers at minimal costs.

“A full soil fertility test costs US$25 or the equivalent in local currency at the prevailing inter-bank exchange rate,” added Mr Chikwari.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development chief agronomist Ms Rutendo Nhongonhema chipped in urging farmers participating in Pfumvudza to begin potholing and incorporating manure and lime into the soil for improved soil fertility and water retention.

“The application of lime is advisable this season given the poor rainfall season the country has gone through. Farmers must capitalise on the benefits of the current weather conditions, as the incorporation of lime into the soil can enhance crop growth and yield,” she said.