Govt ring-fences pensions

18 Sep, 2019 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Govt ring-fences pensions Minister Kazembe

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has moved to protect contributions by members into pension funds after approving the Pensions and Provident Funds Bill.

The Bill was approved by Cabinet yesterday.

Presenting the 33rd Cabinet Meeting Decision Making Matrix yesterday, Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kazembe Kazembe said the Bill would also ensure the sustainability of the insurance sector as a whole.

“Cabinet considered and approved the Pensions and Provident Funds Bill which was presented by the Attorney-General (Mr Prince Machaya),” Minister Kazembe said.

“The Bill seeks to ensure protection of pension fund members and beneficiaries interests, ensure security of funds and ensure sustainability of the pension insurance sector as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet also reviewed the minimum wages for domestic workers.

“Cabinet also agreed to review minimum wages per month for domestic workers and workers without industrial employment councils, in what are commonly termed unclassified operations as follows: gardener $160; housekeeper $168,48; child minder $179; disabled minder with a Red Cross certificate or equivalent $189,70 and workers in unclassified operations, $338,” Minister Kazembe    said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting