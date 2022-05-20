Govt releases $2,68 billion for teachers’ children fees

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has released $2,68 billion for the payment of school fees for over 100 000 teachers’ children.

Secretary to the Public Service Commission, ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe confirmed the development at a press conference Friday.

The money will cater for first term fees for 103 556 children from 52 171 teachers as part of Government’s commitment to improve conditions of service for teachers agreed to in February.

The facility caters for fees of up to $20 000 per child with the maximum being three children per teacher.