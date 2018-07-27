Govt reassures Sadc on security

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has assured Sadc of security in Zimbabwe after it put in place necessary measures to prevent violence before, during and after the harmonised elections next Monday.

This was said by South Africa’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete after Sadc ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe met Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mbete said the meeting was part of consultations between Government and the Sadc Forum of Ambassadors.

“These are ongoing consultations between Government and the Sadc Forum of Ambassadors,” Ambassador Mbete said.

“We have been meeting different players including political parties that are contestants in this very important election. So we exchanged ideas in terms of how Government assesses the state of play in terms of preparations for this important election.

“We discussed every aspect including a quick reflection of the Multi-party Liaison Committee that was held yesterday under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission,” he said.

He added that they had called for the preservation of peace during the electoral period.

“We did articulate that we wish that there is no situation where there is violence while appreciating the security dilemma the security authorities are under in case they are provoked. The minister told us that they are planning and have planned ahead for any eventuality and they hoped that such a situation won’t be reached where there might be an outbreak of uncontrollable violence,” Ambassador Mbete said.

Earlier he had met with AU observers who paid a courtesy call on him following the launch of their mission earlier in the day yesterday.