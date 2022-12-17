Govt reaffirms commitment to sexual reproductive health

Vice President and Minister of Heath and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga poses for a picture with UNFPA country representative, Dr Gulnara Kadyrkulova (right) during the launch of the National Family Planning Strategy 2022-2026 and Family Planning 2030 Commitments held at a hotel in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The Family Planning 2030 Commitments and the Family Planning Strategy blueprint that will put emphasis on contraceptive uptake and consolidate gains made in sexual reproductive health, was launched yesterday by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga.

The strategy is based on the Government seeing family planning and sexual reproduction as key human rights.

It is also a key component of Government’s strategy for universal health coverage as well as improving people’s lives in an upper middle income economy as espoused by President Mnangagwa.

The launch comes as Zimbabwe, under the Second Republic, has already made huge strides in family planning and sexual health reproduction.

United Nations agencies and non-governmental organisations have taken note of Zimbabwe’s progress.

“Today, we reiterate our full commitment to the family planning and contraceptive service programme. While sustaining and consolidating the gains we have made, we are therefore committing to do more for the country,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Government remains committed to ensuring universal access to quality integrated contraceptive services for all based on the principles of human rights and gender equality. In that endeavour, we aim to reduce unwanted pregnancies, including teenage pregnancies and avoidable maternal and neonatal deaths. The Ministry is encouraging all to consider expanding options for and access to contraception by young people, specifically abstinence as one of the most cost-effective and beneficial health interventions available.

“The family planning awareness campaigns, especially on abstinence, should target the nuclear family, schools where teachers as guardians will have to play a major role, the churches and the society at large,” said VP Chiwenga.

“As I presented in Pattaya, Thailand, the entire educational process should embrace both boys and girls, men and women.

“During the same conference, Zimbabwe was honoured to host the High-Level International Conference Leading to the International Conference on Population and Development in June 2023,” he said.

“The Ministry is aware that mobilising and allocating domestic resources are key to sustaining and improving the gains of the programme.

“Let me reiterate the Government’s support to all programmes aimed at improving the quality of health for our populace. We are cognisant that an efficient and effective healthcare system is a key determinant for economic growth,” said VP Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe has been commended for its investment in reproductive and maternal health, including family planning using local resources.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative Dr Gulnara Kadyrkulova commended Zimbabwe’s efforts.

“May I commend the government on the investment that it is making in reproductive and maternal health, including family planning,” she said.

“Allow me, Honourable Vice President (Chiwenga) and your team, to congratulate you for becoming the first country under UNFPA supplies global partnership to qualify for the matching fund, after procuring contraceptives worth USD1,5 million this year using domestic resources.

“This demonstrates Government’s commitment to strengthening the health system, specifically using domestic financing to ensure commodity security and universal access to sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning,” said Dr Kadyrkulova.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council chairperson Dr Stanzia Moyo said the family planning strategy launched yesterday provided interventions to curb reproductive health issues, maternal and child mortality, early child and forced child marriages and gender-based violence.

“It also emphasises the importance of information, education and communication in the provision of family planning services to the nation, paying particular attention to the importance of schools, parents, religious, political and traditional leadership in the process.

“To all family planning service providers in Zimbabwe, public, private and non-governmental organisations, ZNFPC urges you to provide family planning services in Zimbabwe adhering to the prescribed standards, guidelines and procedures so as to minimise the adverse consequences especially those associated with the use of contraceptives,” said Dr Moyo.