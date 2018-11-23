Govt puts incompetent teachers on notice

Midlands Correspondent

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working on revamping the education sector and would not hesitate to fire incompetent teachers, the incoming Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela has said.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony of a $1,5 million education facility in Kwekwe last weekend, Mrs Thabela said the ministry was in the process of ensuring that the education sector meets the requirements of the 21st century and that it plays a role in achieving vision 2030.

“This is a clarion call for capacity building among teachers and other staff members,” she said. “As a ministry, we are working on the teaching profession council which will become a self-regulatory board that will get rid of teachers who are not efficient and competent enough to represent the ministry.”

Mrs Thabela said the education facility, whose construction was earmarked to commence early next year, should play a critical role in training of teachers that they remain relevant and competent to the 21st education sector.

“The centre will provide capacity building for teachers,” she said. “It, therefore, speaks to the element of relevance and competency of a teacher.”

Mrs Thabela urged the teaching staff to adhere to the dictates of the Second Republic. “We should remember that we have entered the Second Republic and have to familiarise ourselves with the directives of the policies.