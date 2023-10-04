Govt probes Mashava plane crash as 5 victims are identified

Police have since released the names of the five victims while the sixth one who is believed to have come into the country as a visitor is yet to be identified.

Crime Reporter

INVESTIGATIONS are in progress to establish the cause and contributing factors regarding the accident in which six people died when their light aircraft crashed in the Zvemahande area, about 6km northwest of Mashava.

The crash occurred at about 8am last Friday.

Police have since released the names of the five victims while the sixth one who is believed to have come into the country as a visitor is yet to be identified.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the five have been identified by their next of kin.

They are Harpla Singh Randhawa (60) of Murowa Diamonds, Amer Singh Randhawa who was son to Harpla Singh Randhawa, George Sibanda (51) of Murowa Diamonds, Nikhil Mahadik Milind of Murowa Diamonds and Reginald Muchemwa (38) who was the pilot.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is working with relevant institutions to establish the cause of the accident and to identify the sixth victim who is believed to have come to Zimbabwe as a visitor,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The Cessna plane carrying them crashed at Peter Farm in the Zvamahande area of Mashava on a flight from Harare to Zvishavane. The plane, owned by Rio Zimbabwe Company, is suspected to have developed a technical problem before crashing around 8am, killing all passengers and crew on board.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said on Friday the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport flight information centre advised that they lost contact with a Zimbabwean registered Cessna C206 aircraft registration Z-CAM.

“The aircraft got airborne from RGM International Airport at 06:30am Zimbabwe time, flying to Murowa near Zvishavane with six people on board. Last contact with the aircraft was at 07:03am Zimbabwe time. The FIC had checked with the destination and were told that the aircraft had not arrived.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development’s air accidents and serious incidents investigation department is carrying out investigations to establish the cause and contributing factors regarding the accident in-order to draw investigation conclusions and propose appropriate safety recommendations for prevention of future accidents from similar causes.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, sends heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of passengers and the pilot who lost their lives in the aircraft crash,” said the ministry.