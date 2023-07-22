Govt positions agriculture as a career option

Elton Manguwo

THE Government is set to launch the Agriculture My Future Our Future (AMFOF) programme at Sipambi business centre in Masvingo next week in a development that will allow youths to notice the rewarding career opportunities borne out of actively participating in agriculture.

In an interview, agricultural youth desk chief programmes coordinator Mr Nickros Kajengo said the programme was meant to stimulate youth empowerment through agriculture production.

“We want to promote agricultural production as a viable and rewarding career option that young people in the country can pursue,” said Mr Kajengo.

The launch of AMFOF is in response to Government’s pledge to empower young farmers through skills capacitation, which has been accelerated by the establishment of youth hubs across the country.

“The President is on record calling on the youths to be productive, therefore this initiative will empower them through farming, which contributes to the attainment of Vision 2030,” said Mr Kajengo

This will see 500 youths in Masvingo receiving training on sustainable farming practices, farming as business, financial literacy, value addition and beneficiation crops and livestock production basics.

“These training programmes are aimed at addressing the issue of lack of farming knowledge among youths while equipping prospective farmers with necessary skills,” said Mr Kajengo.

Around 1 000 actors in the agriculture value chains are expected to take part at the launch, where many other major activities will take place.

“A magazine featuring youths in agriculture, is also expected to be launched on the same day and an awards ceremony held for outstanding young farmers in the province in recognition of their efforts,” said Mr Kajengo.

The AMFOF programme launch will also see the handover of A2 permits to some youths in Masvingo province.

“The project is set to empower the local youths, as the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development aims to grow the number of new farmers,” said Mr Kajengo.

The Government has been rolling out programmes such as the Presidential 10-hectare scheme, Provincial incubation hubs, Presidential youth heifer scheme and Youth capacity building training among others as the empowerment thrust gathers pace.

Sixty youths from Matabeleland South have since received A2 permits under the first batch of the Presidential 10-hectare scheme out of the targeted 150 youths.

Another 24 from Mashonaland West have also received A2 permits for the 10-hectare farms under the under the same programme. They are part of the targeted of 75 in the province.

“The Government is creating an enabling environment for the youths to prosper as successful businessman and women in agriculture,” he said.

The agricultural youth desk through various initiatives has been imparting young people with practical skills to succeed in the sector.