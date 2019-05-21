Govt pledges to revive small bakeries

Natasha Kokai Herald Reporter

Government has pledged to resuscitate small and medium enterprise (SME) bakeries through engaging financial institutions and other economic players, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

In a meeting with National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe (NBAZ) representatives yesterday, the minister said Government was committed to supporting indigenous Zimbabweans and industry players.

She said the programme will benefit communities and the nation at large by making bread affordable.

“My ministry is keen to hear from you (NBAZ) on what can be done to support SME bakeries so that they can be resuscitated to achieve improved supply of bread and bakery products in targeted communities, increased employment levels as targeted bakeries are resuscitated and achieve affordable bread for our communities.

“I am sure that you know that there is an incubation centre in Waterfalls and that centre is prepared to incubate a few of you and your workers to upgrade your skills so that you can be competitive in the market,” she said.

NBAZ SME committee chairperson Mr Given Mesoemvura said they are willing to work with the ministry in resuscitating the bakeries that have closed.

“We are going to knock every door so that the problems faced by the bakeries, especially those in remote areas. The suppliers also have to be involved because that is where the business starts. If the cost of raw materials continues to rise, then our businesses will fail.

“Price hikes from the suppliers, the fuel situation and load-shedding are the major problem that we are facing and they need to be dealt with. Yes, bread price should be reduced, but we should also make profit,” he said.

Since last month, a loaf of bread is selling for $3,50 up from RTGS$2.

Large bakeries and in-store bakeries make up over 85 percent of the market share.