Govt pledges to end HIV transmission

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga addresses the Political Launch of the Global Alliance to end HIV in children by 2030 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania yesterday.

Mukudzei Chingwere in DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania

ZIMBABWE has affirmed its commitment to collapse all structural impediments that prevent women, especially adolescents and young women, from accessing care and stopping the transmission of HIV to children.

The commitment to action was spelt out by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga here yesterday when he spoke at the Political Launch of the Global Alliance to end HIV/AIDS in Children by 2030.

The launch was hosted by UNAIDS in collaboration with UNICEF, the World Health Organisation and comes at a time when United Nations agencies and Governments are refocusing to fight HIV having been disrupted by Covid-19.

The launch saw member states spelling out their plans and strategies to achieving the crucial 2030 target for which Zimbabwe has already been cited as being ahead of its peers.

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe will seek to identify unique impediments to every community and its people by engaging both women and men living with HIV.

“We give our commitment towards addressing the structural determinants of health that prevent women, especially adolescents and young women, from accessing care,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We are strongly committed to attaining the ambitious targets that we have set for ourselves as a country.

“This should not just be a talk show, but should galvanise momentum and action as each and every one of us plays their part to end AIDS in children by 2030.

“As chair of the national validation committee for eliminating vertical transmission of HIV in Zimbabwe, I commit to strengthening activities to prevent vertical transmission of HIV, and to closing the treatment gap for children in need of antiretroviral treatment.

“Children are our future; the future parents and leaders of our nations and we need to invest in their health and well-being. We commit to supporting women and men in need of antiretroviral treatment to receive the treatment and care that they need for their own health as well for preventing HIV transmission to children.

“We appreciate the involvement of other stakeholders in the Global Alliance. To this end, I wish to recognise UNAIDS, WHO, UNICEF and our development partners and their funding contributions towards health,” he said.

This strategies, as spelt out by VP Chiwenga, are informed by President Mnangagwa’s thrust on universal health coverage which seeks to guarantee quality health care services for all.

UNAIDS Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima, told the meeting that the 2030 target was within reach if everyone abides to commitments.

“It is a winnable fight,” said the UNAIDS Executive Director.

“It is a fight for our children. It feels me with hope that all of us in this room have committed to the 2030 goal”.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said the political leadership will play a leading role in the attainment of the target and the commitment by political leaders was encouraging.

Tanzania Vice President Dr Philip Mpango counselled that each person in their own right has a role to play in the fight. He also warned that 2030 was just around the corner and countries need to expedite their strategies.

“We must not remain complacent,” said the Tanzanian Vice President. “2030 is at our doorstep. All of us in our capacities have a role to play.”