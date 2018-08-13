Govt opens doors to youths: President

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his administration is committed to empowering and supporting young people through provision of diverse educational and employment opportunities.

Cde Mnangagwa said this as Zimbabweans yesterday joined the world in commemorating International Youth Day, a day designated to raise awareness to challenges and problems facing the world’s youth.

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, the President said it is by empowering the youth that the new Zimbabwe will be built.

“As Government, it is our role to empower and support you (youth) through providing diverse educational and employment opportunities,” he said.

“Let us always remember that it is by empowering the youth that our new Zimbabwe will be built.”

The President said he believed in the potential of the youth hence Government must open doors for them.

“I am confident of our future because I believe in the talent, creativity and potential of our youth,” he said.

“We must open the doors for you to fulfil your vast potential, and over the next five years, that is exactly what we will do. Happy International Youth Day.”

Last month, Cde Mnangagwa launched the Youth Empowerment Bank as his administration moves in to empower young people by funding various economic projects for them.

The Empower Bank, with seed money of US$12,5 million, is aimed at capacitating young entrepreneurs with loans to start business projects.

International Youth Day (IYD), which was designated by the United Nations in 1999, is observed annually on 12 August.

The day is meant as an opportunity for governments and others to draw attention to youth issues worldwide.

It serves as an annual celebration of the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and an opportunity to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world’s youth.

This year’s celebrations ran under the theme: “Safe Spaces for Youth.”