Govt on high alert for monkeypox

Yeukai Tazira Herald Correspondent

The Government has reassured the public that it is on high alert for the monkeypox disease that has hit both endemic and non-endemic countries adding that stringent measures were being put in place to combat the disease in the eventuality that it surfaces in the country.

Although similar but milder than smallpox, rash, fever, headache, muscle ache, swelling and back pain are some of the symptoms of the zoonotic disease.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has recorded a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases of monkeypox in 19 endemic and non-endemic countries as of 26 May 2022.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the public should be on the lookout for the disease, adding that no cases had been reported in the country so far.

“The ministry would like to warn the public and its stakeholders of an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in 19 endemic and non-endemic countries within and outside Africa.

“We wish to reassure the public that currently no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, but it is monitoring the evolving situation of the outbreak in other countries with keen interest. The ministry has also placed its structures on high alert,” read part of the statement.

The ministry urged those who suspect having monkeypox symptoms to seek medical treatment.

“Anyone who suspects that they have similar symptoms as that of monkeypox should report to the nearest health facility as soon as possible or call our toll-free line 2019 for assistance.

“Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease endemic to Central and West Africa. The disease is not endemic in Zimbabwe. It spreads through close contact with people, animals or material infected with the virus. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox,” read the statement.

The Ministry reiterated the need for the public to adhere to the guidelines provided by WHO to contain the diseases as treatment is not yet there.

“Currently, there is no proven treatment for monkeypox virus infection, but the disease is self-limiting (it resolves on its own within a few weeks) but the disease can be fatal with a case fatality rate of up to 6 percent.

“Avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead from unknown causes).

“Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding and clothing that has been in contact with a sick animal or person suspected to have monkeypox infection. Isolate suspected infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection. Practice good hand hygiene such as the washing of hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for suspected patients”.